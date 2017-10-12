José Mourinho to be offered huge new five-year Manchester United contract

Credit: Clive Brunskill (Getty Images)

Manchester United want manager José Mourinho to sign a new five-year contract in the near future, according to reports in the British press.

The £16 million-per-year deal would act as a reward and reassurance for Mourinho, who United chiefs continue to believe is the perfect candidate to lead the club back to the top.

Both parties are thought to be interested, which would extend the Portuguese’s stay as the highest paid manager in England, however, his current mammoth wage isn't expected to be heavily increased.

‘The Special One’ finally landed his dream job in May 2016 and won two major trophies, the EFL Cup and UEFA Europa League, in his debut season at Old Trafford.

Mourinho wants more than the Premier League

Mourinho has never endured a long stay at any of his previous clubs, with three years at Real Madrid and Chelsea his most lengthy tenures as a manager. It’s likely that he’ll surpass that at Manchester United though, and Neil Custis reports he’s motivated to make the Red Devils the Kings of Europe once again, not just England.

Mourinho’s initial contract at United was set to run for just three years, despite everyone at the club expecting him at the helm for the long haul. Additionally, those intentions have been emphasised by the captures of promising centre-back duo Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelöf as well the faith overwhelming faith put in Marcus Rashford.

United currently better placed than anytime sine Fergie departure

Manchester United fans have had to tolerate four lacklustre Premier League campaigns since Sir Alex Ferguson’s 2013 retirement, but have started the 2017-18 season in blistering fashion. Going into game week 8, the 20-time champions are level on 19 points with Manchester City at the summit, having scored 21 and conceding just two.

With endless young talent including Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and Romelu Lukaku, Mourinho couldn’t be in a better position to remain in charge for years to come. However, August 2018 will mark the start of his third term in the hot seat, where he’s infamously failed on a few occasions before.