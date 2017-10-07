Who should start for Manchester United, Marcus Rashford or Anthony Martial?

Martial and Rashford pictured together in action (photo: Getty Images / Dan Mullan)

There has been an ongoing debate over the last few weeks about two Manchester United players, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford. So far this season United boss José Mourinho has only found space for one of them in the starting line-up, but who should it be?

Anthony Martial

Anthony Martial had a superb start to life at Old Trafford after signing from French club Monaco for a fee in the region of £36 million. Louis Van Gaal, manager of the Red Devils at the time took a huge gamble by signing the French forward.

Martial made a great first impression on Manchester United fans, scoring a goal on his debut against Liverpool in which he helped his side to a 3-1 victory. The Frenchman scored a total of 11 goals in the Premier League throughout his debut season, guiding his team to a fifth place finish and the FA Cup. However this was not enough to keep Van Gaal in his job and the former Netherlands manager was replaced by Portuguesa José Mourinho.

Back to his best?

In his second season at the club the former Monaco youngster was out of favour with new boss José Mourinho, but now in his third season he looks back up and running.

Martial had a very good start to the season getting two goals and an assist in three game. However the French forward has only started one Premier League game so far, coming off the bench in all other Premier League games apart from one against Stoke City in which United drew 2-2.

Player of the month

Martial has been voted Manchester United’s Player of the Month for September by fans after some stand out performances in both the Champions League and the Carabao cup. The three time Player of the Month winner was involved in a goal every 41 minutes throughout September during just six appearances. Somehow this wasn’t deemed enough to be called up for France during the international break.

Marcus Rashford

The England international battled his was through Manchester United’s academy, now one of the first names on the team sheet. The young Englishman also had his chance handed to him by former United boss Louis Van Gaal back in February 2016, scoring two goals on his debut against FC Midtjylland in the Europa League.

Since then, the 19 year old has bagged himself 12 Premier League goals and has scored on his Champions League, Europa League, Premier League, League Cup, England U21s and England senior team debut.

Golden Boy

The future England star has been nominated for the 2017 Golden Boy award after a serious of dazzling displays. The infamous prize run by Italian newspaper Tuttosport, is awarded to Europe’s most prestigious footballer under the age of 21.

Rashford has started six out of United’s seven opening Premier League games, hitting the back of the net twice as well as grabbing three assists.

England

Unlike Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford has called up to the England squad and was named in the starting line-up for their World Cup qualifier against Slovenia. The Englishman proved to be The Three Lions’ only hope until Tottenham's Harry Kane poked the ball home past Atlético Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak in added time. Kane’s goal has sent England to the World Cup in Russia this summer.

Verdict

So far this season, I agree with José Mourinho. Marucs Rashford deserves to start and his statistics say it all. To be a regular starter for your country at just the age of 19 is pretty impressive. Martial has featured in a goal every 41 minutes, but what you have to remember is that Rashford has played more minutes than Martial.

United are playing in the Champions League this year as well which is a real step up from the Europa League. To compete in such a big competition your players need to be fresh, so they will both get equal game time just like Mourinho is giving them already.

Nevertheless, José Mourinho has got two extremely talented young players in his squad, both could prove very useful throughout the rest of the season.

Who do you think should be a regular feature in The Red Devil’s starting line up? Marcus Rashford or Anthony Martial?