Bryan Robson backs young forwards to steer Manchester United to Premier League title

Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford have been in fine form for Manchester United this season. Image source- Getty/Dan Mullan.

Manchester United legend Bryan Robson admits that Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford are key for the team to win Premier League title this season.

The young forwards have started the season brilliantly as they have contributed well on the pitch in terms of goals and assists.

Jose Mourinho’s men have started the season well and sit second in Premier League table going into the international. The Old Trafford side are behind table toppers Manchester City on goal difference. United have rectified the problem of poor finishing this term and enjoying a very good conversion rate in front of the goal.

Martial and Rashford can bring back title at Old Trafford

United heavily relied on Zlatan Ibrahimovic for goals last season. Rashford and Martial were not able to get enough goals last year to ease the pressure on the Swedish forward. However this term both are playing with confidence and getting the crucial goals.

Mourinho has rotated them well for the left wing role and the duo are responding well for this competition for place in the starting eleven. Both of them have scored five goals in all competitions and are on course to get past their last season’s tally.

While talking to Sky Sports, Robson said “Marcus and Martial have been scoring goals, they are looking confident and have better understanding of game than last season.”

The former English midfielder believes “United have a real chance of winning the title and they can be there and thereabouts" if this duo maintain their form.

Mourinho has built a great squad at United

Robson also praised the Portuguese manager for building a good competitive squad at United. Paul Pogba has been on sidelines for three weeks and the team are coping well in his absence. Robson said that since “Mourinho has been here, he has built the squad up and the team, that can cope with some of the better players being out.”

The former United captain also praised the new signings for providing a good balance to the team. United face their first big test of this season when they travel to Merseyside to face Liverpool.

They have some tough fixtures in October and which will probably give a fair assessment of United’s title credentials this season.