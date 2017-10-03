Nemanja Matić doesn't think teammate Fellaini gets credit he deserves from English fans

Above: Marouane Fellaini celebrating one of his two goals in the 4-0 win over Crystal Palace | Photo: Getty Images/Laurence Griffiths

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matić has stated that fellow midfielder Marouane Fellaini doesn't get the credit he deserves from English fans, as the Belgian continued his good run of form with two goals in the 4-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Isn't appreciated like he should be

Fellaini showed people early on what he was capable of during his early years with Everton, before his then boss David Moyes brought him to Old Trafford in the summer of 2013 on deadline day.

It was a frustrating summer for fans of The Red Devils as Fellaini was the only signing made by Moyes, which led fans to blame the Belgian for their transfer failings and has become somewhat of a joke figure from that.

The 29-year-old has arguably been playing his best football in a red shirt since José Mourinho's arrival at the club, Fellaini showed his improvement once again with two goals against Roy Hodgson's struggling side and Matić stated that he finds it confusing why Fellaini doesn't get more credit for his work on the pitch.

"He is a great player," Matić said about the Belgian midfielder. "If you see how he works every day in the training sessions."

"The games he played didn't surprise me -- that he played well," the Serbian stated. "That he scored goals."

"He doesn't have the credit that he deserves. I don't know why, but I really enjoy playing with him, and I am sure that we will continue like this."

"It's nice to have him in the team because he can defend," Matić added. "On long balls he is strong and he's always dangerous in attack."

Always about the next game

It has been an excellent start to the campaign for United as they still remain unbeaten and only trail the top spot of the Premier League by goal difference, Mourinho's summer signings have been excellent thus far and that has been no different for Matić.

Fans were excited about the arrival of the Serbian from Chelsea but didn't expect him to hit the ground running having not had a proper pre-season with Antonio Conte's side, but the Serbian has played a part in every league game for The Red Devils thus far.

United will face a tough test when they return from the international break as they will take on bitter rivals Liverpool, but Matić seemed unfazed by the prospect stating the side know what they have to do and are only focused on the next match.

"We know what we have to do," he said. "Because we are Manchester United and we are focused just on the next game."

"Always the next game is the most important," the 29-year-old stated. "So game by game we have to collect points and next May we will see. It's a long way to go."