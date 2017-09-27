A club like Manchester United should "always be fighting for the Champions League" states Ashley Young

Above: Ashley Young training ahead of the clash with CSKA Moscow | Photo: Getty Images/Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency

Manchester United full-back Ashley Young has stated that a club the size of the Red Devils should "always be fighting for the Champions League", ahead of their clash with CSKA Moscow.

'We want to go as far as we can'

José Mourinho's successful debut season in charge of Manchester United saw the side pick up three trophies, but more crucially sealing a return to Champions League football with their triumph in the Europa League over Ajax.

When the group stages were announced for this season's competition many believed that the Red Devils were given a lucky break, drawing CSKA Moscow, FC Basel and Benfica.

United swept past the Swiss champions on matchday one as they secured a simple 3-0 win at Old Trafford, but Mourinho's side are expecting a much tougher test when they kick off in the Russian capital on Wednesday night.

After their excellent start to the campaign many will be touting United as one of England's best chances of progressing into the latter stages of Europe's elite competition, many fans will also be very happy to just see their side back in the Champions League but Young stated that they will be looking to go as far as possible.

"That's the Champions League for you," Young told manutd.com. "You get drawn against different teams and have to travel to different places."

"You just have to deal with it," the Englishman stated. "It will probably be a hostile place – it has been before, so we've just got to be prepared."

"It'll be a good thing if we can get a win, but it wouldn't be a bad thing getting a draw," the 32-year-old admitted. "But, whether we’re home or away, we’re looking to get the three points."

"A club of our size should always be fighting for the Champions League," the full-back proclaimed. "Fighting for titles and everyone's delighted we've got Champions League football back."

"But, it’s not just one of those things to be back in it," Young added. "We want to go as far as we can in it."

'About time I got back on the scoresheet'

Mourinho's men have been relentless in front of goal so early into the new campaign, managing 24 goals so far in all competitions but more impressive has been how they have been shared around the squad.

Striker Romelu Lukaku has stormed ahead with eight goals in all competitions but there has also been eight different scorers thus far, Young's last goal for the Red Devils came at the end of the 2015/16 season in the 3-1 win over Bournemouth and the winger turned full-back stated that it was "about time" he got back on the scoresheet.

"I have thought it's about time I get back on the scoresheet," he said. "But as long as I’m performing and playing well that's all that matters."

"There's been eight different goalscorers," the veteran stated. "So we've had goals from all over the team."

"I think that's ideal," Young concluded. "It's what you need to take you forward and help you to win things."