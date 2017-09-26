CSKA Moscow vs Manchester United Preview: Mourinho's men face tricky European test in hostile conditions

Mourinho puts his side through their paces in training before the game against CSKA on Wednesday evening (Picture Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty Images)

Jose Mourinho takes his Manchester United side to Russia on Wednesday evening in the UEFA Champions League to face CSKA Moscow, looking to make it two wins from two in Group A.

Both sides made winning starts in Group A

United started their campaign with a comfortable 3-0 win at Old Trafford against FC Basel on match day one with Marouane Fellaini, Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford getting the goals.

This match in Moscow promises to be a much tougher test though as the home side also won their opening match in the group when they defeated SL Benfica 2-1 away from home when many didn't give them a chance of doing so.

Mourinho's side in better form than their Russian opponents ahead of the game

In terms of form going into the game, United will be confident after defeating Southampton 1-0 on Saturday to maintain their unbeaten start to the new Premier League season.

On the other hand, Viktor Goncharenko's side have been inconsistent to say the least this season as they could only manage a 0-0 draw away to Dynamo Moscow at the weekend which sees them sit fourth in the Russian Premier League.

United unbeaten against CSKA in their previous four meetings

The other thing that is in United's favour going into the game is the fact they haven't lost any of the previous four meetings with CSKA.

Both games in Russia have ended in draws but at Old Trafford United have ran out winners with the most recent meeting in the 2015/16 ending in a 1-0 win for United with Wayne Rooney scoring the winner.

Team news

In terms of team news before the game, Mourinho confirmed at his pre-match press conference that Michael Carrick, Fellaini and Phil Jones will miss the game due to injury which means they join Marcos Rojo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba on the sidelines.

Antonio Valencia will also miss the game as he has been given a rest by Mourinho but Eric Bailly, who missed the first game due to suspension, is back and available for the game is likely to start the game.

Luke Shaw once again hasn't even made the 18 man squad as he didn't even travle with the squad to Russia.

CSKA will also be without a couple of key players for the game. Influential right-back Mário Fernandes will likely miss the game after leaving the pitch injured at the weekend against Dynamo Moscow.

Attacking midfielder Aleksandr Makarov will also miss the game due to an ankle injury but apart from than that, the hosts have no other injuries.