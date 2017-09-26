Fellaini ruled out for CSKA Moscow game due to injury

Maraoune Fellaini suffered an injury against Southampton on Saturday | Photo: Getty/ Dan Mullan

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has been ruled out for the game against CSKA Moscow on Wednesday after not travelling with the squad to Russia.

Fellaini played completed 90 minutes against Southampton and was seen hobbling after the game. Jose Mourinho has admitted that Fellaini has been a very important player for him and the Portuguese will be hoping that he recovers quickly.

United furious at the tackle

Fellaini suffered the injury when Shane Long made a tackle in first half against Southampton in which the Irishman was awarded a yellow card. However according to a report from BBC, United are furious with the tackle on Fellaini, who believe that Long got away with a little punishment as the tackle was dangerous.

Maraoune Fellaini has stepped up in the absence of Paul Pogba. Image Courtesy-Getty

The Belgian shook off the injury at the time but it looks like its impact was severe. United have yet not commented on the extent of injury for Fellaini.

However, it looks certain that he will miss the tie against CSKA Moscow and probably the game against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford this weekend.

United have now less options in midfield

Mourinho has Ander Herrera and Nemanja Matic as the only two fit senior midfield players available. The Old Trafford side suffered a major blow when Paul Pogba suffered a hamstring injury against Basel a couple of weeks ago.

There has been no official update on Pogba’s situation despite numerous reports suggesting he will be out for 6-7 weeks. Fellaini had been the direct replacement of Pogba in the United line-up so far.

Paul Pogba suffered a hamstring injury against Basel. Image Courtesy- Getty

The Belgian has been delivering good performances in the absence of the French midfielder. However, after suffering injury against Southampton, Mourinho is sweating on his options in midfield.

There is an international break after the game against Crystal Palace and the Portuguese will be hoping that his two key midfielders make a swift recovery during this period.