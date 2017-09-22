Romelu Lukaku pleads with fans to move on from controversial chant

Lukaku wants the chant to be forgotten about (photo: Getty Images / Richard Heathcote)

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku believes his fans 'meant well' with a controversial chant that has whipped up a storm this week, but is hoping supporters now move on with it.

Anti-discrimination group Kick It Out got in touch with The Red Devils earlier this week and described the song about the Belgium striker’s penis as “racist”.

“The lyrics used in the chant are offensive and discriminatory. Racist stereotypes are never acceptable, irrespective of any intention to show support for a player” said Kick it Out earlier this week.

Lukaku’s verdict

Lukaku has become a fan’s favourite at Old Trafford since his arrival from Everton and finally broke his silence on Thursday via United’s Twitter page.

“Great backing since I joined United. Fans have meant well with their songs but let’s move on together” he said.

Manchester United posted on social media ahead of Wednesday’s 4-1 win over Burton Albion in the Carabao Cup in which Lukaku did not feature. During the first half a new chant was heard about the Belgium forward, but the words had been slightly adapted.

“We remind fans of our commitment to ensuring Old Trafford remains inclusive for all. Action will be taken against any offensive behaviour.”

Jose’s verdict

On Friday, boss Jose Mourinho was asked about the chants to which he replied: “Don’t ask me these questions.”

“That’s what I want, the fans to support the club and support the players.”

Belgium scoring genius

Since joining The Red Devils for an initial fee of £75 million from Everton in the summer, Lukaku has scored five goals in five games in the Premier League so far. In addition to this, the Belgian netted his first Champions League goal for his new side in United’s 3-0 win over Basel.

Lukaku will be looking to add more goals to his tally when Manchester United play away to Southampton on Saturday.