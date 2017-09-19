Kick it Out in protest at new Romelu Lukaku chant

Lukaku in action for United (photo: Getty Images / Stu Forster)

Manchester United have been urged by anti-discrimination organisation Kick it Out to stop their fans singing a song about Romelu Lukaku.

The chant makes a reference to the Belgium striker’s penis, and has been called out as racially motivated due to the fact that it reinforces racist stereotypes.

The Stone Roses

Kick It Out have intervened after footage of United fans singing the song emerged on social media. The chant that is sung to the tune of the Stone Roses single ‘Made of Stone’ went viral after the Red Devil’s Champions League tie with Basel in which United won 3-0.

Kick it out have written a direct letter to Manchester United

Kick It Out have personally written to Manchester United asking them to take action against the chants. A spokesperson representing the organisation spoke with The Times.

“Kick it out is aware of the footage of the alleged racist chanting by the Supporters of Manchester United that emerged on Wednesday evening [13th September].

“The lyrics used in the chant are offensive and discriminatory. Racist stereotypes are never acceptable in football or wider society, irrespective of showing support for a player.”

Perpetrators can expect to face punishment

Lukaku scored and assisted in The Red Devils’ 4-0 victory over his former club Everton. Kick It out believe that the inappropriate chant was repeated during this game and are working with the club and the FA to solve the problem.

“We have contacted Manchester United and will be working closely with them and the FA to ensure that this issue is addressed swiftly. The perpetrators can expect to face punishment.”

Lukaku - The Fans favourite

Lukaku has become a fan’s favourite since his arrival at the club, scoring five Premier League goals in five games. The striker who signed from Everton in the summer for a fee in the region of £75 million has had a positive impact on the Manchester based side.

José Mourinho’s side remain unbeaten so far this season, only dropping two points in their opening five Premier League games. The Red Devils are now joint top of the table, level with rivals Manchester City.