Gary Neville says David de Gea is Manchester United's world-class player

De Gea was fired up after United sealed the game on the team's second goal (Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Former Manchester United star Gary Neville has said that David de Gea is the club’s only world-class player. The goalkeeper came up with some big saves in yesterday’s 4-0 win over Everton to either keep United in the lead or from Everton gaining momentum. The Spaniard finished with three saves on the day en route to keeping a fourth clean sheet in five Premier League games.

Embed from Getty Images

High praise from Neville

Two of de Gea’s notable saves came against former teammate and club captain Wayne Rooney in his first game back at Old Trafford since leaving this past summer. The 26-year-old made two fantastic reflex saves on Rooney to keep Everton out, denying them from leveling the match at one apiece.

This was only de Gea’s third game where he was tested to some extent. Against Leicester City, the Spaniard also made three saves against the Foxes but conceded his first two goals of the year in the 2-2 draw at Stoke City.

On Sky Sports, Neville said that you could argue that de Gea is the world’s most outstanding keeper right now. He continued by adding to that by saying that de Gea is the world-class player of the club and that there is no doubt about that. That should come as high praise to the 26-year-old who has plenty of teammates who could be noted as world class like Paul Pogba.

Something the former Manchester United right-back noted that many have before was that he gave the Spaniard some hard criticisms when he first arrived at Old Trafford. De Gea struggled in his opening seasons at Manchester United, giving up plenty of goals that he could have done better with, especially between his legs and at the near post. Now, the Spaniard has become one of the best at making the close range, reflex saves.