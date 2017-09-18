Romelu Lukaku states that celebration against former club Everton was only "banter"

Above: Romelu Lukaku celebrating his goal in the 4-0 win over Everton | Photo: Getty Images/Stu Forster

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has stated that his interaction with the Everton fans was only "banter", as the Belgian scored his fifth goal in as many games for his new club in Sunday's 4-0 win over The Toffees.

Just a bit of fun

Lukaku had become a firm fan favourite for the Goodison Park faithful during his four years at the club on both a temporary and permanent basis, but moved down the road from Merseyside this summer with United paying £75million for his services.

Life at Old Trafford had started very well for the Belgian ahead of the arrival of Ronald Koeman's men, and it was clear from the kick-off that he would be receiving some flack from his former fans.

United were already two goals to the good after efforts from Antonio Valencia and Henrikh Mkhitaryan before Lukaku stood over a free-kick, his initial effort was blocked much to the delight of the visiting fans but were soon silenced as the 24-year-old showed initiative to get into the area to slot in the third.

Lukaku then proceeded to put his hand to his ear towards the away section, but post-match the striker stated that it was just a bit of "banter" for the fans initial reaction to his miss.

"It's another goal and I'm happy with the win," Lukaku told Sky Sports when asked about the celebration. "It was just a bit of banter, after they cheered the free-kick I missed."



"We could have scored more in first half," the striker admitted. "We weren't clinical enough."

"In the second half, Everton had a lot of control," Lukaku added. "But quality was the difference in the end."

Didn't think about them for "one single second"

The Red Devils had been knocked off the top of the Premier League on Saturday after Manchester City traveled to the capital, and Pep Guardiola's steamrolled Watford with a 6-0 win.

United's win on Sunday but them joint-top once again, and manager José Mourinho stated that he didn't think about Guardiola's men for "one single second" during Sundays' clash.

“Today, I didn’t think for one single second about Manchester City,” Mourinho told reporters "I’m just thinking about them, never City."

"They won their game. They did their job," the manager concluded. "I was thinking about the others when I saw their results and thought it was an opportunity we could not waste.”