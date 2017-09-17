Manchester United 4-0 Everton: Red Devils Player Ratings as they triumph on Rooney's return to Old Trafford

Lukaku celebrate his goal. PICTURE: Twitter, @Manutd

Manchester United have now scored four times conceding none at Old Trafford this season for the second time - in their match against Everton, which also ensured the Red Devils haven't conceded a Premier League goal at home since April. Here's how each one of José Mourinho's men fared.

Goalkeeper and Defence

David De Gea: The Spaniard was impressive and was on hand to stop the opposition when they attacked his post. Notably, his superb stop to deny Wayne Rooney a goal on his return to the famous ground. Having conceded just two goals this season in all competitions, the Spanish number one is proving why he is highly rated by United's coaches and fans. He had a wonderful performance between the sticks. (10 out of 10)

Ashley Young: Was fantastic for United also, helping out with attacking duties on the left flank, as well as defending well. He had a torrid time defending against Everton's right-back Cuco Martina - who was tormenting the Englishman with his pace but, nonetheless, he was outstanding - for someone who is right footed and mostly a winger, deployed as a left-back. (8/10)

Phil Jones: His partnership with Eric Bailly this season has been rock solid, and it is not surprising Mourinho is keeping faith with those two so far. He made a few mistakes: especially caught ball-watching when Rooney and Gylfi Sigurdsson combined to almost score in the second half (with De Gea coming to the rescue) but, aside that, he had a nice game. (7/10)

Eric Bailly: Was basically hunting Rooney all around, making sure the former United man doesn't get the space he would have required on the day. Quick to throw in the tackles - when needed, the Ivorian was superb all through - save for his reckless tackle on Dominic Calvert-Lewin which earned him a yellow card in the late stages. (8/10)

Antonio Valencia: With a kind of performance that truly befits a captain, the Ecuadorian scored what might become the Premier League's goal of the season in the fourth minute. He was impressive going forward, and great at the back, Valencia was simply fantastic in the match. (9/10)

Midfield and Attack

Nemanja Matric: Couldn't trace any moment the Serbian put a foot wrong, he was magnificent all through. Thwarting Everton's attack in midfield, and also around the United's box, he and his partner Marouane Fellaini were wonderful on defending duties in the midfield for the Red Devils. With Paul Pogba out injured, Matic took upon himself the duties to connect the midfield with the attack with his long passes from midfield, spraying those passes beautifully. He also had a shot from outside the box that narrowly skimmed off the Everton post and, it was his pass that led to Valencia's screamer in the early stages. Top performance by every standard. (10/10)

Marouane Fellaini: The Belgian was superb in midfield, curtailing Everton's attack and also involved severally in building up United's attack from midfield. Fellaini didn't attack the Everton's box as one would have expected, which was due to the fact - he was simply following orders from his manager. He was really impressive. (9/10)

Henrikh Mkhitaryan: Having provided five assists so far in the season (the Premier League's best), Mkhitaryan decided to get among the goals himself, thereby getting involved in 6 out of the 16 league goals United have scored so far. His creativity was also very good on the day and, he is fast becoming a vital player for United this season. (9/10)

Juan Mata: Was close to scoring in the second half, when his free-kick hit the woodwork and he was also involved in helping United's build-up play in the final third. But, still lacking that pace and stamina to operate as a wing-man, he was substituted for Ander Herrera in the 76th minute. (7/10)

Marcus Rashford: Wasn't impressive, as he seem to lack that final ball. He was always on hand to cause havoc against the opposition when he attacked, but was let down by his final decisions, which were simply disappointing all day. He was the first to be withdrawn for United, in the 60th minute. (6/10)

Romelu Lukaku: Should have done better with the chance he had after setting himself up nicely in the box for a one-on-one with Jordan Pickford in the 26th minute, but the front man redeemed himself with a goal and an assist to ensure a decent performance against his former employers. (8/10)

Substitutes

Jesse Lingard: Thrown on for the unimpressive Rashford in the 60th minute, the England international played his part in helping United to a late barrage of attack that led to three goals being scored in six minutes. He should have done better with the chances he had though. (5/10)

Ander Herrera: The Spaniard replaced his countryman Mata when it seem Everton were getting a foothold in the game, and did well to ensure United regain dominance, which was evident in the goals they scored in the late stages. (5/10)

Anthony Martial: Came on in the 87th minute for Mkhitaryan and did well to create a penalty which he dispatched accurately to ensure a second 4-0 win for Manchester United at Old Trafford this season. Meanwhile, the time spent on the pitch wasn't enough to earn him a rating.