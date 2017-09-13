Man Utd boss Mourinho confirms Paul Pogba will miss Sunday’s game vs Everton

Pogba pulled up during Tuesday's Champions League opener | Photo via Getty Images / Laurence Griffiths

José Mourinho has confirmed that Paul Pogba will be unavailable for selection for Sunday's game against Everton. The French midfielder was forced off the Old Trafford turf by a suspected hamstring injury during the match against FC Basel, in which Pogba captained the side.

Pogba's improved form halted

Pogba had started the season in the swagger we expected since he was snapped off Juventus for a then world record fee in 2016. Playing alongside the trustworthy Matić, Pogba has thrived with the freedom, having so far bagged 2 goals as United lead the early Premier League standings.

"No Paul for Sunday," Mourinho told BT Sport.

Possible replacements

If Mourinho's nightmare is to come true and Pogba is to be ruled out for more than a week, the Portuguese gaffer has a decision to make on who is to play the Pogba role.

Marouane Fellaini is the obvious candidate after scoring off the bench twice this season and being "too important" to Mourinho. His strength and aerial ability would add more physicality to the Man United midfield, even if he lacks the on-ball skills of Pogba.

Perhaps if Andreas Pereira had not opted to return to La Liga on loan Mourinho could've selected the promising Brazillian to play as the creative deeper influence, and given Pereira the chance to establish himself in his plans.