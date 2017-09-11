Manchester United must be humble as they return to the Champions League, insists Ander Herrera

(Picture Source: Paul Keevil / Getty Images)

Ander Herrera has called on his Manchester United teammates to be humble as they make their return to UEFA Champions League action against FC Basel on Tuesday evening.

Since Sir Alex Ferguson retired as United manager four years ago, United have struggled to qualify for the Champions League every season and they won't be taking it lightly this year now they are back in it.

Herrera reveals his excitement about returning to the Champions League with United

Jose Mourinho led the team back into the competition in his first season in charge after they won the Europa League trophy in May and Herrera insists that it feels great to be back in the competition this year after not being in it last year.

Herrera said "it is amazing" to be back in the Champions League this season as the competition is the "most beautiful competition apart from the Premier League" so therefore it is only right that "we should be in the Champions League" given how well the club has done in it before.

The Spanish midfielder went on to say that "we want to fight for every title" that we are apart off as the club managed to win "three" last season but the team did "not fight for the Premier League and we were not in the Champions League" which means that the team must be "humble and take it step by step" this season to see what they can achieve at the end of it.

Lukaku will score lots of goals for United this season, insists Herrera

Herrera also had his say on Romelu Lukaku scoring his 150th goal of his club career against Stoke City on Saturday and believes that there is so much more to come from the Belgian striker even though he has never played in the Champions League.

Herrera says that Lukaku is "so hungry" to keep scoring goals as he "wants to win things" at United and therefore it "doesn't matter that he hasn't played in the Champions League before" as he has consistently scored "goals in the best league in the world" over the last few years so he "will score goals for us" throughout the season in all competitions.