Stoke City 2-2 Manchester United: Player Ratings as United fall short against Stoke yet again

United fought back from behind but were unable to take their chances against a resilient Stoke side(Source: James Baylis - AMA via Getty Images)

Manchester United dropped their first points of the season, as they drew 2-2 against a Stoke City side that managed to maintain its good form against United in recent seasons.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored twice to spoil David De Gea's perfect record thus far in the league. Romelu Lukaku to keep his good early form going, while Marcus Rashford also was on target for the Red Devils.

United will hope to have better luck when they open their UEFA Champions League campaign against FC Basel at Old Trafford, a positive result will be important for José Mourinho's men.

Let's take a look at the United Player Ratings from the game at the bet365 stadium -

Defence not sharp enough on the day

David De Gea (8/10) - De Gea proved in this game once again why he's rated as one of the best keepers around. The Spaniard was let down by his defence on both the occasions that he conceded. He blocked and parried some excellent shots from Stoke's attackers including Xherdan Shaqiri who tested the keeper on more than one occasion. Jesé Rodríguez looked certain to score on one occasion as well, however, his compatriot stood firm and kept his shot out of the net.

Antonio Valencia (7/10) - United's captain will have better games in the future, the Ecuadorian full-back did not produce enough in the final third and was caught out on a few occasions by Hughes' attackers while tracking back. His crossing for the likes of Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku was not good enough and he could've done a lot better if only he had kept his composure in key areas.

Phil Jones (6/10) - Jones was at fault for the second goal scored by Choupo-Moting; he was unable to keep the Cameroonian international away from De Gea's net and Choupo-Moting headed in the equalizer for his side, outmuscling Jones with ease in the process. While Jones and Bailly have looked solid and reliable in all their games together thus far, this game will have Mourinho questioning his team selection or rather the player's ability to maintain consistency.

Eric Bailly (7/10) - Jones wasn't at his best and neither was Bailly, who was at fault for Stoke's opener when he couldn't deal with the cross that came into the box for Choupo-Moting to score. His pace was useful when dealing with the likes of Shaqiri and Rodríguez, who looked to take advantage of United's high line on the break. Time to refocus and re-energize now for Bailly, to get back on track for the next game.

Matteo Darmian (7/10) - Darmian had a slow start to the game and his first half was one to forget as he was caught time and again by the pace of Mame Biram Diouf, who looked to take advantage of his positioning deep in the defensive third. The second half was a much-improved display from the Italian who maintained discipline in positioning and put in a shift for his side.

Lacklustre display in midfield

Nemanja Matić (7/10) - Matić had a rather quiet outing, he was tasked with shielding the back four, which he did with minimal fuss. Alongside Ander Herrera and Pogba, his role was a much deeper one and so he couldn't contribute much to the attacking play in general, he recycled the ball well and kept the ball ticking when needed.

Ander Herrera (6/10) - Something of an average display from the Spaniard. Herrera's first start of the season was not what he would've hoped it would be. He looked rusty from start to finish, his crossing was not good enough and he didn't make a great impact on the game, needs more minutes to show the best of his game.

Paul Pogba (7/10) - Pogba started the game in an advanced role, almost a number 10-esque position and struggled at times, however, he got better once he picked up positions deeper in midfield and dictated play. He looked out of ideas at times and his usually sharp link-up play with Lukaku didn't work out so well against the Stoke defence who were on the duo throughout the game.

Lukaku and co. need to be clinical with chances

Marcus Rashford (7/10) - Rashford's decision making was at fault at multiple occasions throughout the game, failing to make the critical pass which could've helped United get a lot more goals on the day. He was always a threat for the Stoke defence with the pace and direct nature of his play.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan (7/10) - He was ineffective in the wider role that he started the game in. All of Mkhitaryan's good performances have come through the middle and when he did that against Stoke, he improved and played a lovely assist to Lukaku, who scored to make it 1-1.

Romelu Lukaku (8/10) - Although he was clinical enough when given the chances, Lukaku offered a lot of variety in his movements and was willing to work hard off the ball and on it as well. He was let down by the general level of service in the game, he could've done a lot more than score just the one goal.

Substitutes

Juan Mata (5/10) - Mata was brought off the bench far too late to make a difference to the scoreline and he couldn't find the spaces to exploit or hurt the Stoke defence with his clever movements, he had the chance to score a late winner with a close range free kick, however, he let the chance go to Lukaku, who squandered it.

Anthony Martial (7/10) - Part of a double change for United late on, Martial brought a lot of positives to the game and set up Lukaku brilliantly, only for the Belgian to miss his chance to get the all important goal for his side.

Jesse Lingard (N/A) - Came off in the dying moments of the game, failed to make any significant contribution.