Rashford is something special, says Juan Mata

Rashford and Mata in United colours (photo: Getty Images / Ringo Chu)

Manchester United attacking midfielder Juan Mata says he realised young forward Marcus Rashford had something special right from the start.

19-year-old Rashford has enjoyed a vast rise through the ranks at United and is now a key squad member in his second full season as part of the senior side.

Speaking at Soccerex’s Global Convention in Manchester yesterday, Mata spoke about the potential he and his teammates see in the future England star.

“He’s been great for us since he started," said the Spaniard. "When he started in the first team, we felt something special about him and he’s doing it. He’s making some good steps in his evolution.

“He’s a great player with some good conditions. A good mentality as well, which is very important for his age. Scoring goals for England, and for us, and I’m happy to have him in our team.”

Rashford has scored some crucial goals for United so far, his most memorable one being against Manchester City back in 2016 helping United to a 1-0 win.

Rashford the gamechanger

Mata spoke further; “He can change the game with one skill, and he’s a great talent that hopefully will be great for Manchester United and England in many years to come.”

The young English prodigy scored a screamer for England on Monday night against Slovakia on Monday, further enhancing his reputation.

His goal came in the 59th minute after a clean strike from range which nestled into the back of the net. Rashford was also awarded Man of the match that night, his impressive performance helped England to a 2-1 win in their World Cup qualifier.

So far, Rashford has made an appearance in all of the United’s games this season, scoring one goal. The Red Devils play away to Stoke City on Saturday evening, where the youngster will hope to once again make an impact.