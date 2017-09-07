Report: Mourinho wants Mkhitaryan to step up in the big games

Henrikh Mkhitaryan in action against Swansea City. | Photo: Paul Jenkins/Getty Images

Manchester United manager José Mourinho wants Henrikh Mkhitaryan to deliver good performances against the title rivals this season. The Armenian has started the season in a very emphatic way. Mkhitaryan has already assisted five goals this term, one more than his tally in the Premier League last season.

Mourinho’s men have started the season in the best possible way as they have three wins out of three. While doing so, they have scored ten goals and are yet to concede a goal. United travel to Stoke City this weekend as the international break comes to an end.

Mourinho wants Mkhitaryan to architect his title challenge

Mkhitaryan joined Manchester United last summer from Borussia Dortmund. The Armenian had a very indifferent start to his career at Old Trafford. After a poor performance against Manchester City in September last season, he didn’t start a game for next two months. Mourinho admitted that the attacking midfielder needed time to adapt to Premier League.

Mourinho wants Mkhitaryan to be at his best in big games | Photo: Alex Grimm/Getty Images

The former Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder responded well as he was an important player for Mourinho in second half of the season. Mkhitaryan ended with 11 goals in all competitions and also scored in the Europa League final.

According to a report from ESPN, Mourinho wants Mkhitaryan to start affecting the game in big games this season. The Portuguese wants Mkhitaryan to be a gamechanging player who can help him in bringing title back to Manchester United.

Mkhitaryan needs to find consistency

In terms of assists, Mkhitaryan has started the season very well. However, Mourinho is right to demand consistency from the playmaker. The Armenian drifts in and out of the game very frequently but has that moments of genius in him where he can find that key pass.

He will stack up good number of assists this season and will be expected to hit double digit number of goals this season. Mkhitaryan can be a real gamechanger for United if he is able to find consistency throughout the 90 minutes regularly. Mkhitaryan has previously responded well to Mourinho’s demand and the Portuguese will be hoping that he does that this time too.