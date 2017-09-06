"I don't think about" a new contract at Manchester United, insists José Mourinho

Above: José Mourinho during the 2-0 win over Leicester City | Photo: Matty Peters/Man Utd via Getty Images

Manchester United manager José Mourinho has insisted that he doesn't need to "think about" a new contract at Old Trafford, insisting that management to him is about having the "most challenging project" that he can have available to him.

Don't need a new contract to work to my limits

Mourinho has only been in charge of the Red Devils for a little over the year but, thus far, it has been a rollercoaster of a journey. His first season in charge was certainly its collection of both highs and lows but it was considered an overall success by the majority of United fans.

Mourinho's mission has always been about silverware and that was no different during his introduction at the Theatre of Dreams, as United picked up not only the Community Shield and the EFL Cup but their first ever Europa League title which gave them access to this season's Champions League group stages after a year absence.

The coach is currently into his second year of three with United with rumours of a possible contract extension in the works. However, Mourinho stated that he doesn't think about such a thing and has no problem arriving at the end of his contract before signing a new one and therefore being "free to decide" what to do.

"I don’t think about it,” Mourinho told The Times. “I don’t need a new contract to work to my limits."

"I don’t have a problem to arrive at the end of my contract and be free to decide what I want to do," the coach insisted to journalist Oliver Kay. "And the club free to decide what they want to do."

“It’s about having the most challenging project that I can have," he stated. "In this moment the United one is great because the club was and is living a new period — the post-Sir Alex period. Sir Alex, then David [Moyes], then Mr [Louis] van Gaal and now me."

"Trying to find again success is a challenging period for the club," Mourinho added. "And something that I’m enjoying.”

Put Manchester United back on top of English football

United have really hit the ground running at the start of the new season as they have flown to the top of the Premier League tree unopposed, with The Red Devils winning their first three league matches scoring nine goals and conceding none with the latest triumph been the 2-0 win over Leicester City before the international break.

It can be argued that United have yet to come up against a true test of their squad with their first clash with another top four contender not arriving until October 14 when they take on Liverpool, but Mourinho insisted that he is going to try and bring United back to the "top of English football".

“We’re going to fight against very good teams, but we’re going to try,” he said. “I have said three [summer] transfer windows is what I need to have the team I want to have."

"The team I think can bring Manchester United to the top of English football and to close the gap to the top of European football again," the 54-year-old insisted. "And I still think we need that third transfer window, but I’m not going to wait for the third transfer window to try to reach it."

"Again, I like to accelerate. I don’t like to sleep on a slow watch, a slow timing, and let it go," Mourinho concluded. "I like to chase. I don’t like to wait.”