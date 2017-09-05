José Mourinho insists that Victor Lindelöf is "improving every day" ahead of return to the United side

Above: Victor Lindelöf training with Manchester United | Photo: Getty Images/Chris Brunskill Ltd

Manchester United manager José Mourinho has stated that defender Victor Lindelöf is "improving every day", as the coach insisted that the Swede will be a part of his side to take on Basel.

Going to be no problem at all

Optimism was high for the arrival of the 23-year-old. He was Mourinho's first signing of the summer, with Unitedpaid £30.7million to Benfica for his services.

However, it hasn't been the start that the Swede might have hoped for, after the defender was thrown in at the deep end and suffered during the 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup.

Lindelöf was dropped for the opening win over West Ham and has yet to appear in the Premier League, Mourinho previously stated that he needs more time to settle in and that he is improving every day ahead of his imminent return to the squad.

"Eric [Bailly] is playing really well," Mourinho said. "I have to say [Chris] Smalling is in very good condition and I have also to say Victor [Lindelöf] is improving every day."

"So, as you know, against Basel, [Phil] Jones and Eric [Bailly] are both suspended," the coach stated in reference to their opening Champions League clash. "So against Basel, we will play Victor and Smalling and no problem at all."

“The squad is good," Mourinho added. "And the mentality of the players is very good too."

Embed from Getty Images

Any teams can get points

Lindelöf will get his chance to play next Tuesday when United get their first taste of Champions League football in two years when they host Basel in their opening group match, many thought United managed to pull an easy draw last month when they were drawn against CSKA Mocow, Benfica and the Swiss outfit.

However, the Red Devils have a tough history against two of these sides with both Benfica and Basel knocking them out of the group stages in 2005-06 and 2011-12, and Mourinho warned that there will be no easy games for his side.

"I think when some people say 'great draw', I don’t think they know the difficulties of football," he said to manutd.com in reference to their Champions League draw. "I think they don't know the history of these teams and what we are going to face."

"So for me, it's a difficult draw and any team can get points in any match," the 54-year-old admitted. “Sometimes it's better to have two top teams and the discussion is just about who is first or second."

"We have four teams who can get points, they will share points," Mourinho concluded. "They will discuss every result, so I think the draw is difficult."