Andreas Pereira agrees to one-year contract extension at Manchester United

Above: Andreas Pereira in action for Manchester United in pre-season | Photo: Charles McQuillan/Man Utd via Getty Images

Manchester United have secured the near future of one of their brightest prospects, as it was announced that Andreas Pereira had signed a one-year extension with The Red Devils with an option for a further year.

Continue my development

The 21-year-old has shown over the last few seasons, since being promoted to senior football back in 2014, that he is one of the brightest young talents that the club currently have which was heightened by his season with Granada last year.

Pereira finally got to show his talents in the summer as the Brazilian was arguably United's stand out player on their pre-season tour, and many expected Pereira to get regular game time for The Red Devils, especially with the likes of Scott McTominay being promoted to José Mourinho's first-team.

However, the youngster secured a last-minute loan move to the Mestalla Stadium, and Pereira shared his delight at signing a new deal and continuing his development in La Liga.

"I am delighted that I have extended my contract with this great club," Pereira told manutd.com. "The manager is building a great team here and I want to be part of that as soon as possible."

"I am going to continue my development at Valencia this season," the Brazilian stated on his recent loan move. "In the hope that I will get plenty of minutes on the pitch."

"I would like to thank the manager," Pereira added. "For his help and guidance and for the faith he has shown in me."

Granada loan was "good" for me

This won't be Pereira's first taste of the Spanish top-flight having been on loan at Granada CF where the Brazilian made a name for himself despite the club's eventual relegation.

Pererira managed to make 37 appearances across all competitions with five goals, and he stated that it was a "good season" for him to have and that he felt at "home" in the Nuevo Estadio de Los Cármenes.

"It was a good season for me personally," he said on his time with Granada. "For the team, it was not."

"We had difficult times but I learned a lot," the youngster admitted. "Playing under pressure and trying not to go down."

"The fans were very good with me," the 21-year-old proclaimed. "The fans welcomed me and the people at the club were very nice too."

"So I have to appreciate what they did for me all through the season," Pereira concluded. "It was a very good welcome and I felt at home there."