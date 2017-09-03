Man Utd promote young midfielder Scott McTominay to first team

McTominay in action against Real Salt Lake in pre-season | Photo: Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images

José Mourinho has promoted Scott McTominay to Manchester United’s first team squad for the 2017/18 Premier League season.

The midfielder, who made his Red Devils debut coming off the bench against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium last May, is now set for more first team action and he could prove useful with United having to content with both the defence of the Carabao Cup and Champions League in the coming weeks.

McTominay has been used to first team surroundings of late. He’s been amongst the squad since being in the match day squad against Swansea City last April. Following his debut at the Emirates, he started United’s final league game of last season against Crystal Palace. The Scot also featured heavily in Mourinho’s team’s pre-season tour.

McTominay used in pre-season

The 20-year-old was hugely impressive during the summer tour and even scored his first ever United goal in a 3-0 win over Valerenga in Oslo back in July.

McTominay’s promotion has coincided with the departure of Brazilian midfielder Andreas Pereira, who joined La Liga’s Valencia CF on Friday night on a season long loan deal.

The Brazilian also signed a new United contract prior to his move as Mourinho’s has made it clear he is also part of his future plans.

Others waiting to follow suit

The promotion will give hope to more of United’s promising youngsters such as Demetri Mitchell and Angel Gomes who are hoping to forge careers at the Theatre of Dreams and the Special One feels it’s only a matter of time until we see more of the youngsters.

He said in July: “Probably in a few years Man United will also have half a dozen of these kids in the team. I think Scott and Demetri to have a future at the club and Pereira is back so when the kids are good and have potential there is no problem.”

The Red Devils will return to Premier League action on Saturday when they travel to the Bet365 Stadium to face Stoke City, kick off at 17:30pm.