Luke Shaw to be handed Manchester United lifeline with a one-year contract extension

Above: Luke Shaw is set to be offered a new one-year contract | Photo: Getty Images/Shaun Botterill

Injury-prone full-back Luke Shaw is set to be handed a lifeline to save his Manchester United career, as it is reported that The Red Devils are preparing to offer him a new one-year extension.

Giving him another chance

Everything was looking up for Shaw after his £30 million arrival from Southampton back in 2014, but it has been hit by a run of bad form and injuries which started with his serious leg break back in 2015-16.

The 22-year-old has since recovered from that horrific injury but has found fitness and opportunities under José Mourinho hard to come by, and with the club being linked with a move for Danny Rose in recent weeks it did seem that his time at Theatre of Dreams could be nearing its end.

Shaw has entered the final year of his contract at The Red Devils. He recently made his long-awaited return for the clubs Under-23's and it has been reported by the Express that it expected that United will exercise a one-year extension in the Englishman's contract to be given more time to see if Shaw is the long-term left-back option.

Time to prove myself

The 2016/17 season was a tough one for the youngster, spending most of the season in the treatment room and when given his opportunity he was criticised by Mourinho on numerous occasion.

Shaw recently returned to action having been injured since the end of April in the win over Swansea's development squad, and the full-back stated that he wants to put all his injuries "in the past".

“I feel that this is my season to prove myself and I’m feeling in good shape," Shaw stated. "I want to show everyone that I believe in myself and show the manager that."

"The sooner I’m back the better," the 22-year-old proclaimed. "And hopefully it is soon because I want to get out there playing."

"I’m in a positive frame of mind and don’t want talk too much about the past," the England international said. "But I do think that I’ve been unlucky with injuries. My leg and now this."

"It was unlucky," Shaw concluded. "I want to put them in the past.”