Griezmann would have joined Man Utd but for Atleti transfer ban, confirms former advisor

Antoine Griezmann at a training session. (FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images)

Antoine Griezmann has been linked with Manchester United for a couple of seasons now. However, the rumours linking him to sign for Manchester United this transfer window seemed massively possible thanks to sources which are close to the Frenchman that claimed he is ready for a Manchester United move.

The France International even came out and said that there is a "six out of ten" chance that he will join The Reds. This got many fans really excited, even to the point that some even bought United shirts with Griezmann's name at the back.

On 1 June 2017, Atletico Madrid confirmed that they were given an "unfair" transfer ban due to the fact that they violated rules over the transfer of foreign players that were below the age of 18.

Following the transfer ban, Antoine Griezmann then went on to sign a new contract at Atletico Madrid until June 2022 which made United "cool their interest" on him. Although this might have left Manchester United's fans fuming, you have to agree that his actions were commendable. He has shown loyalty to his club at a difficult period of time where his club couldn't replace him if he was sold.

Dave Winter via Getty Images

Advisor confirms

There are many rumours as to why Griezmann rejected United's offer on the internet right now. Thankfully, Griezmann's former advisor, Eric Olhats has cleared them up by telling France Football that Antoine Griezmann would have joined Manchester United if it wasn't for Atletico Madrid's transfer ban. He said: "He's been integral to them and has shown his commitment to the club at a time when they couldn't sign players. Without the Fifa sanctions, he would have gone."

There could still be a possibility that Jose Mourinho could sign the Frenchman next season, but United will have to pay for his hefty release clause of a reported €100M.