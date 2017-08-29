Nemanja Matić insists that "five or six" clubs are fighting for the Premier League title

Above: Nemanja Matić tussling with Shinji Okazaki during the 2-0 win over Leicester City | Photo: Getty Images/Plumb Images

Manchester United continued their excellent start to their Premier League season with Saturday's 2-0 win over Leicester City, but midfielder Nemanja Matić has admitted that it will be "five or six clubs" that will be fighting for the title.

Going to be really difficult

Having once again splashed the cash in the summer many Red Devils fans will have expected their side to start well, but nobody could have expected the start that José Mourinho's have had winning their opening three matches and yet to concede in any of those clashes.

Saturday's visit of the former Premier League champions in The Foxes was tougher than expected, but goals from Marcus Rashford and Marouane Fellaini gave them the win.

The Red Devils have already asserted themselves as favourites for the title with their performances, but the Serbian midfielder has stated that it is going to be a "really difficult" fight for the top-flight trophy.

"There are five or six clubs with a realistic shot at the title," Matić admitted to Sky Sports. "And have realistic hopes of contending."

"So it will be really difficult," the Serbian stated. "But we all know very well that Manchester (United) has to play to win every single game, and there are plenty of games left to play."

"The Champions League hasn't started yet, we were drawn into a good group," Matić added. "With some quality sides, so we'll see what happens."

Embed from Getty Images

Keep doing the same

Many players have stood out so far for The Red Devils, but one man that has flown under the radar has been attacking midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

The Armenian, though it is very early day,s looks to have added consistency to his game, with 28-year-old breaking a 23-year record with his five assists in his first three matches.

Mkhitaryan broke Ruel Fox's 1994/95 record by setting up Rashford's opening goal on Saturday, and he stated that he wants to continue "doing the same" going further into the campaign.

“Another assist," Mkhitaryan said to manutd.com. "I am very glad. I am very excited."

"I want to thank my team-mates for that," the Armenian added. " I will keep doing the same and hope to have more assists and goals for the next games."