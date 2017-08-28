Rio Ferdinand proclaims that the return of Zlatan Ibrahimović can win Manchester United the Premier League

Above: Zlatan Ibrahimović playing against Anderlecht last season | Photo: Gettty Images/VI-Images

Former Manchester United defender turned pundit Rio Ferdinand has stated Zlatan Ibrahimović could be difference to help The Red Devils winning the the Premier League title, as the Swede returned to United on a one-year deal.

Come in and take control

The veteran striker was brought in on a free transfer last summer and was one of the most crucial components in the clubs success last season, with his 28 goals in the 46 appearances helping towards The Red Devils lifting the EFL Cup, Community Shield and the Europa League.

However many thought his time at United was over this summer as he was on the clubs released list back at the beginning of July, after the 35-year-old suffered a serious knee injury.

It was announced on Thursday that Ibrahimović had signed a new one-year deal at Old Trafford, and Ferdinand stated his influence and presence could be the difference in who is lifting the title come May.

"He came here, many people doubted him," Ferdinand told BT Sport. "Me being one of them whether he could do it here at this age."

“He did in terms of goals but I think more importantly," the former United defender stated. "He'll be important for the (Marcus) Rashfords, the (Anthony) Martials, the (Romelu) Lukakus."

“They haven't got a title between them," the Englishman admitted. "He's got more than anyone in this squad."

"I think moments in January, February, when they're sticky periods in the season," the 38-year-old said. "And people are getting tired you've got someone like this to come in, to really come in to big situations and take control."

"Be calm enough," Ferdinand added. "Understand the situation and guide these young players through."

Ready to give everything

It has been an excellent start to the season for The Red Devils as they have maintained a perfect record thus far, which was continued on Saturday as they welcomed the former champions Leicester City.

The Foxes did prove resilient for the majority of the contest but late goals from substitutes Marcus Rashford and Marouane Fellaini gave them the 2-0 win, and manager José Mourinho laid heavy praise on his subs and their impact on the game.

“I’m happy for them," Mourinho told manutd.com. "All of them working hard, trying to be in the line-up."

"They are on the bench," the manager stated. "They get one minute on the pitch and ready to give everything."

"I saw [Ander] Herrera on the bench, screaming, speaking, helping players and he wasn’t on the pitch," Mourinho concluded. "This is the group we have and the team we have.”