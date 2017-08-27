José Mourinho has subtle dig at "quiet" Old Trafford support against Leicester City

(Picture Source: Michael Regan / Getty Images)

Jose Mourinho has once again had a subtle dig at the Old Trafford crowd saying they were "very quiet" after overseeing his Manchester United side's 2-0 defeat of Leicester City.

United won the game late on in the second-half against the Foxes thanks to strikes from substitutes Marcus Rashford and Marouane Fellaini.

Mourinho calls on United fans to provide more noise at Old Trafford in future games

It's not the first time that Mourinho has had a dig at the Old Trafford crowd. He also did it after United's EFL Cup semi-final against Hull City in January last season and he wants to hear them more in future games as he believes it helps the team.

When asked what he thought of Rashford's opening goal, Mourinho revealed that he "didn't even see it because I was speaking with Lingard" because the attack was "the next player to come in" off the bench.

Mourinho continued to say that he just "saw the ball jumping in the net" and for the first time in the game said: "I listen to the crowd because they were very quiet today", adding it "would be easy to know that there as a goal" as they seemed to only be loud when the goal was scored.

Mourinho reveals good pre-season is behind United's great start to the season

The win for United means that they go into the international break with a perfect record after three games and Mourinho reiterated that United's perfect pre-season has set them up well for the new season.

Mourinho said that United "had a very good pre-season" and that has set the team up well physically as they have "played against good teams" so it helped the team prepare for the season ahead and therefore now they "start the Premier League and we are playing well."