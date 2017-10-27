West Bromwich Albion vs Manchester City Preview: City look to maintain unbeaten run against Baggies

Above: Craig Dawson looks to dispossess Raheem Sterling in the 2-1 defeat to Manchester City back in September | Photo: Getty Images/Matthew Ashton - AMA

Manchester City will look to make it eight consecutive wins in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon as the Citizens travel to West Bromwich Albion, who are searching for their first win since August.

City will be hoping to extend their lead at the top of the pile, leading rivals Manchester United by five points after just nine games.

Baggies desperately need three points

Things were looking on the up for The Baggies at the start of the campaign having won their opening two matches, but they have since been on a downward spiral which has led to increasing pressure on manager Tony Pulis.

A run of four draws and three defeats has seen them fall down the table and they are only two points above relegation zone.

Their streak was made worse last week when they travelled to Southampton. The clash was certainly not a classic but a single piece of excellence from Sofiane Boufal secured a 1-0 win for the Saints.

Against City, West Brom will face a side who have failed to score in just one game thus far, but Pulis says he will be trying something different against their visitors.

"We'll approach it a little bit different to normal," Pulis told his pre-match press conference without giving too much away. "I won't say how we'll do it or not do it."

Trying to go one better

City have had a storming start to the campaign across all fronts but especially in the league, and manager Pep Guardiola will be hoping that they can add to their 32 goals in the Midlands.

Many expected the Citizens to be good, but not quite as ferocious as they have been thus far. They were handed a stroke of luck last week as their comfortable 3-0 win over Burnley was met with a 2-1 defeat for their nearest contenders United away to Huddersfield Town.

Despite their league success, Guardiola will be desperate to obtain his first piece of silverware at the club and he came closer to that on Tuesday night when they beat Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Carabao Cup.

Many were left surprise as it was the Championship leaders who were the first team to hold City this season as the clash went to penalties but Claudio Bravo was the hero as the hosts came out 4-1 victors.

Despite winning, Guardiola being the perfectionist he strives to be will have been disappointed his side failed to score inside 120 minutes and will be keen to see him side rediscover their goalscoring form on Saturday.

Team news

One of the big blows for Pulis will be the absence of defender Craig Dawson, the Englishman came off last week in the defeat at St Mary's Stadium with thigh and knee injuries.

Dawson has since been ruled out for two months with those injuries which will likely see Allan Nyom be recalled. Jonny Evans and Gareth Barry are expected to return despite going off with injuries on the South Coast.

One of the big misses for Guardiola's side will be İlkay Gündoğan. The German midfielder has only recently returned from injury but is a doubt having picked up cramp in mid-week.