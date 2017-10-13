Sergio Agüero "ready" to return to Manchester City first-team after Amsterdam crash

Above: Sergio Agüero returning to full first-team training with Manchester City | Photo: Getty Images/Victoria Haydn - Manchester City FC

Manchester City star striker Sergio Agüero has stated that he is "ready" to play for Pep Guardiola's men once again.

There is a possibility of the Argentine playing in Saturday's clash with Stoke City just over two weeks after been involved in a car crash in Amsterdam.

Raring to go once again

The 29-year-old has enjoyed a storming start to the campaign, managing to notch seven goals in eight games in all competition. He was expected to be a certain starter for the clash with current Premier League champions Chelsea before the international break before the incident.

Agüero had been granted a day off and visited Amsterdam to attend a concert in the Dutch capital. It is believed that the striker was returning to the airport when the taxi he was travelling in collided with a pillar, breaking one of his ribs in the process.

It was initially suspected that Agüero could be out for up to a month with the Argentina national team doctor fearing it could be closer to six weeks. The striker, however, returned to light training at the beginning of the week and took part in full first-team training on Friday.

Agüero posted on social media on Thursday that he was "ready" to make a return for Guardiola's side, but admitted that he didn't know if he would take on Mark Hughes' side on Saturday afternoon.

"I still do not know if I am going to play on Saturday," Agüero told TyC Sports. "I trained normally, but without the group."

"When a player has a free day at Manchester City, most of the players go to London, others to Italy, some to Spain," he explained.

"I was lucky that I know the agent of Maluma [a Colombian singer], he invited me and I went," the striker said. "I had almost two days off and going to the airport was when I had that accident."

"Then one thinks 'why did I [go]?'," Agüero added. "But it's difficult to imagine that something like that could happen."

Picking up another accolade

City coped just fine in Agüero's absence at Stamford Bridge as they arguably put in the performance of their campaign thus far with a 1-0 win over Antonio Conte's side.

That win rounded off a scintillating September which has seen City boss Guardiola rewarded with the Premier League Manager of the Month award.

It has been a storming start to the Guardiola's second campaign in charge of The Citizens as they sit joint-top of the table leading rivals Manchester United on goal difference. Like United, City are still remain unbeaten - winning all four of their matches in September and scoring an astonishing 17 goals.

That included excellent 5-0 wins over both Liverpool and Crystal Palace while going one better with the 6-0 demolition of Watford.

Guardiola pipped the likes of José Mourinho, Arsène Wenger and Mauricio Pochettino to the gong and it is the second such accolade Guardiola has obtained since taking over at Eastlands in 2016.