Pep Guardiola fears Sergio Agüero has suffered a broken rib ahead of Chelsea clash

Above: Pep Guardiola speaking to the press ahead of the clash with Chelsea | Photo: Getty Images/Tom Flathers

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has stated that he fears that striker Sergio Agüero may have suffered broken ribs, with the coach confirming that the Argentine was involved in a car crash ahead of Saturday's clash with Chelsea.

Don't know for sure

The striker has been on fine form so far this season having scored seven goals in eight games, Agüero currently stands one goal away from breaking the club's 78-year-old goalscoring record and would have fully been expected to start at Stamford Bridge late Saturday afternoon.

However it does look like that the 29-year-old could be out for the foreseeable future, the Argentine was in Amsterdam on his day off on Thursday attending a concert before he was in a taxi which collided with a pillar.

Guardiola confirmed that Agüero had indeed been involved in an accident, he also shared his fear that he had broke his ribs but admitted that he doesn't know for sure just yet.

"It was an accident," Guardiola confirmed to his pre-match press conference. "And he will recover as soon as possible."

"It is not a problem for me [that he was in Amsterdam]," the mnager stated. "He was on a day off."

"I have not spoken to him. He is okay that is the main thing," Guardiola added. "The first impression we have is that he has a broken rib but we do not know for sure."

Wish him all the best

The loss of Agüero and the announcement of Benjamin Mendy tearing his right ACL will give Guardiola a selection nightmare ahead of the trip to the champions, but not as big as the one that his former bosses at Bayern Munich currently have as they announced the sacking of manager Carlo Ancelotti on Thursday.

The Italian replaced Guardiola at the beginning of the 2016/17 season after the Catalan made the move to the Etihad Stadium, things looked good for Ancelotti as he added a fifth consecutive Bundesliga at the end of the last campaign.

However things have took a sudden downturn at the beginning of the new season with the final nail in the coffin proving to be the 3-0 defeat of Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, Ancelotti was relieved of his duties the following day and Guardiola paid tribute to his predecessor.

"I have a big appreciation for Carlo Ancelotti," he said. "When a manager is sacked from a team - we are very close to other managers and it can happen to anyone."

"I am very grateful to Bayern," the coach proclaimed. "And what I am now is thanks to Bayern Munich."

Guardiola concluded: "I wish Ancelotti a lot of luck for the future.”