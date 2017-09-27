John Stones identifies keeping clean sheets as a "big target" for Manchester City

Above: John Stones in action during the 2-0 win over Shakhtar Dontesk | Photo: Getty Images/Lindsey Parnaby/Anadolu Agency

Manchester City defender John Stones has stated that his "big target" for the season is to keep clean sheets, as the Cityzens kept yet another in Tuesday's 2-0 win over Shakhtar Dontesk.

'A big thing for me'

Pep Guardiola's men have had a storming start to the campaign with Tuesday's win making it nine games unbeaten in all competitions, and it has been their attacking prowess that has caught many people's eyes, notching up 29 goals thus far.

Goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling gave them the victory against the Ukrainian champions, but the win also displayed the Cityzens' excellent defensive abilities so far this season.

City have managed to keep six clean sheets in all competitions thus far with five of those coming in the last six contests, and Stones highlighted keeping the goals out as a "big target " for the defence.

"It always helps when we're winning and scoring goals and keeping clean sheets," Stones told mancity.com post-match. "From my perspective, and for the back four and the 'keeper, keeping clean sheets has been a big target."

"We've been defensively solid in the Premier League and Champions League," the Englishman stated. "It's about carrying that on now."

"It's a big thing for me," Stones added. "And it's as satisfying as the boys up the top scoring."

Settled in quickly

It should come as no surprise the start that the City defence has had, considering Guardiola spent most of his £227million total spend on solidifying his backline with the likes of Kyle Walker, Danilo and Benjamin Mendy.

Another one of those was the world-record signing goalkeeper Ederson who was brought in from Benfica during the summer window, the young Brazilian has made an excellent start to life in Eastlands.

Ederson certainly didn't have much to do against Shakhtar on Tuesday but managed to keep the Ukrainian's at bay nonetheless, and Stones was full of praise for how the youngster has adjusted so quickly to life in England.

"It’s credit to him,” he said about the world's most expensive goalkeeper. “It’s not easy coming from another country."

"I wouldn't’t know that but from speaking to the boys in the past who have come over to the Premier League," the defender stated. "It’s a different culture, different language, and he’s settled quickly."

“He’s speaking to us on the pitch," Stones concluded. "He’s a vocal presence and a presence as a person, which is credit to him.”