Manchester City 2-0 Shakhtar Donetsk: De Bruyne and Silva continue City's unbeaten start against dangerous Donetsk

Manchester City secured their ninth game unbeaten, as goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling gave them a 2-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk on matchday two of the Champions League group stages.

The first period certain wasn't the City domination that many people expected with Sergio Agüero, Fred and Marlos all coming close, Leroy Sané had the best chance of the half but the scored remained goalless.

That didn't last long as De Bruyne opened the scoring three minutes after the restart, Sterling missed a howler before Agüero's penalty miss but Sterling redeemed himself in the 90th minute with City's second goal to secure all three points.

End-to-end stuff

Champions League football had returned to the Etihad Stadium and many in sky blue will have expected their side to make in nine games unbeaten in all competitions and continue their excellent form, however the Ukrainian champions certainly proved a danger throughout the first period.

It had the potential to be a special night for Agüero as he was one goal away from breaking the club's goalscoring record, it looked certain in the eighth minute as he broke the offside trap with the keeper to beat but the angle let him down as it was straight at Andriy Pyatov.

The Etihad was nearly silenced moments later as an excellent one-two saw Fred burst through on goal, he looked certain to score but was denied by a last-ditch block from compatriot and former Donetsk player Fernandinho.

Paulo Fonseca's side tested the waters just after the half hour mark as Marlos did well to work some space on the right-hand side of the area, his curling effort looked good but Ederson did well to push it away.

The best chance of the half arrived just three minutes from the break and it was to the hosts, Fabian Delph and Sané combined well before the German burst into the area but his low effort screamed past the far post.

Opening the scoring in some style

Considering City's scoring prowess so early into the season it was difficult to see them not getting a goal at some point, but it only took three minutes into the second period to open their account.

What a way to open the scoring it was as David Silva powered towards the Shakhtar area, he picked out De Bruyne on the edge of the box and the Belgian hit a sweet effort into the top corner giving Pyatov no chance.

It was nearly two minutes later and once again it was Silva who was involved, his gorgeous lofted ball found the run of Agüero but his effort was once again straight at the keeper.

It definitely should have been two in the 70th minute as Silva released De Bruyne down the right, he hit a sweet cross into the area which fell perfectly for Sterling but he somehow managed to side-foot it wide.

Been denied a place in history

It did look however City would make up for that miss as they were given a penalty, Ederson started the swift move which ended with Sané going down under the challenge of Ivan Ordets and the referee pointed to the spot.

It seemed inevitable that Agüero would be given his best chance of making history, but he would have to wait another day as his effort was brilliantly saved by Pyatov.

Making up for an earlier miss

It did seem that City would hold out to their one-goal lead going into the final moments of normal time, but The Cityzens made sure of it as Sterling made up for his earlier mistake by adding a second.

Bernardo Silva ran down the right to get on the end of Kyle Walker's pass, the Portuguese's pass into the centre is swept home from close-range by the Englishman.