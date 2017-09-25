Pep Guardiola states it is "too early" to compare Manchester City to his Barcelona side

Above: Pep Guardiola leading a training session ahead of the clash with Shakhtar Donetsk | Photo: Getty Images/ Victoria Haydn

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has stated that it is "too early" to compare his side's prolificness to that of his Barcelona side, as The Citizens prepare to clash with Shakhtar Dontesk on Tuesday.

Difficult to compare

During his time in both Spain and Germany Guardiola has emerged as one of the brightest coaching minds on the planet, with both Barcelona and Bayern Munich redefined for generations to come.

Guardiola has been looking to bring that magic to England when he arrived at the Etihad Stadium last summer, but ultimately ended in disappointment as Guardiola ended without silverware for the first time in his managerial career.

The Citizens look to be changing that fact judging by their early form storming to the top of the Premier League table and Champions League group, failing to lose in any of their opening eight matches.

One major improvement has been in their goalscoring notching up 22 in their last five matches in all competitions including Saturday's 5-0 win over Crystal Palace, Guardiola will be hoping for a similar result against the Ukrainian champions but stated that it is "too early" to be comparing his sides just yet.

"It's too early to say, because I have players here who I didn't have in the past," Guardiola told his pre-match press conference. "I don't have players [here] I have in the past."

"So it's difficult for me to compare. [At Barcelona/Bayern] it was easy to defend our ideas because we won a lot of titles," the coach admitted. "Here, we didn't win absolutely anything so we'll be judged on that."

"The brilliant style and all these kind of things only I can talk about that and I defend 100 per cent what I'm talking about," the Catalan proclaimed. "You [media] are demanding titles, not the [attractive] way we play."

"That is what I have to try and win titles and for that," Guardiola added. "You have to win games."

Deserve all my credit

City made a statement in their opening group game clash with their 4-0 away win over Feyenoord, but would be naive to underestimate the power that Shakhtar can possess.

The Ukrainian's shocked many with their narrow 2-1 win over Napoli on matchday one, Guardiola generally has a decent record against Dontesk but Guardiola stated that they need to be wary at the Etihad Stadium.

"Every time I play Shakhtar," he said. "I have the same feeling."

"When I faced them the first time," the coach stated. "My team went to see them and came back and said 'wow'."

"Against Monaco, in 180 minutes we are out because we played bad for 45 minutes," Guardiola concluded. "Shakhtar deserve all my credit."