Fernandinho hails the "great talent" of Manchester City team-mate Leroy Sané after Palace pummelling

Above: Leroy Sané celebrating his goal in the 5-0 win over Crystal Palace | Photo: Getty Images/Jan Kruger

Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho has praised the "great talent" of Leroy Sané after the German youngster put in a stellar performance in Saturday's 5-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Hope he is going to achieve his "highest level"

The 21-year-old made a big-money move from Schalke last summer and despite a tough start to life in England, he emerged as one of the brightest break-out stars and was nominated for the PFA Young Player of the Year.

Sané has already picked up where he left off as he continued his excellent form this season with the visit of Roy Hodgson's side. He opened the scoring in the 44th minute before providing a further two assists in a man-of-the-match performance ,and Fernandinho praised the efforts of the forward.

"We all knew Leroy was a great talent from last season," Fernandinho told mancity.com about the young forward. "Last year he showed that and this year he is showing it again."

"In football it is difficult to know what will happen," the Brazilian stated. "We hope he can achieve the highest level possible for City and his national team."

"He is young, he has shown his quality," the 32-year-old proclaimed. "I am happy he is happy."

"Everyone is happy. And I hope he can keep this level as long as possible and keep getting better," Fernandinho continued.

Embed from Getty Images

Not squandering as many opportunities

Saturday's drubbing of Palace only continued City's excellent start to the campaign, with Pep Guardiola's sitting top of the Premier League table ahead of rivals Manchester United on goal difference.

They have managed 21 goals so far in their opening six matches with 16 of those coming in the last three matches, and Fernandinho stated that the difference from last season is that The Citizens are "putting those chances away".

"If you compare things with last year where we created so many chances but we didn't score," he said. "The difference is this year we are putting those chances away."

"I don't know what has changed, to be honest," the midfielder admitted."I am not a specialist to talk about that, but I am so happy we are scoring goals."

He added: "This is important because one of the things that can decide the title is goal difference and we are on the right path in that respect."