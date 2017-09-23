Manchester City 5-0 Crystal Palace: City maintain Premier League leaders as they run riot against dejected Eagles

Manchester City have continued to strengthen their position at the top of the Premier League table, as goals from: Leroy Sané, Raheem Sterling,Sergio Agüero and Fabian Delph gave them a resounding 5-0 victory over Crystal Palace.

It was a good start from The Citizens as Kevin De Bruyne clattered the post and Fernandinho wasted a golden opportunity, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Sané came close as the half went on but the German managed to break the deadlock just before the break.

Sterling rounded off the tie as he added City's second and third just after the break, Pep Guardiola's side didn't stop there as they looked to embarrass Roy Hodgson's new side with further goals from Agüero and Delph rounding another resounding victory.

Getting off to a flying start

Coming off the back of last week's 6-0 demolition of Watford Hodgson will have been concerned for his side heading to Eastlands, and City certainly looked up to it from the off.

A lick of paint denied them in the seventh minute as De Bruyne's cross saw Mamadou Sakho dive in to deflect it away, the deflection however almost proved fatal as it kept Wayne Hennessey rooted but the post saved The Eagles.

They had another chance minutes later as Nicolás Otamendi's effort from corner was initially blocked but it fell perfectly for Fernandinho, the Brazilian looked certain to score from ten yards out but it was straight down the throat of Hennessey.

Palace certainly weren't going to be a pushover for Guardiola's men and they came close in the 28th minute, Chelsea loanee Loftus-Cheek did well to hit the volley from a low cross in but it was just wide of the post. Moments later Guardiola was given a injury headache, as record defensive signing Benjamin Mendy was taken off as a result from the tackle of Andros Townsend.

Sané created another chance in the 34th minute as he did brilliantly to make his way into the area and lay it on a plate for Agüero in the middle, it looked certain to be the opening goal but the Argentine managed to put it over the crossbar.

Finally making the breakthrough

City had pushed the Palace defence to the brink but to no reward as the half was nearing the end, but City were finally rewarded for their efforts with the opening goal of the contest.

It was excellent from David Silva as his ball over the top found Sané whose touch came off the head of Scott Dann, but the young German wasn't giving up that easy as slips it past the rushing Hennessey.

Continuing his fine form

City came out for the second period look just as fiery as when they left the Etihad pitch for the break, Sterling barely had an opportunity in the first period but produced an excellent ten-minute period to round off the contest.

His first goal came six minutes after the restart and it was an excellent effort as Silva swept it across the field to Sané down the left, the German turned from scorer to provider as he crossed it into the area and Sterling was there to slot home from close-range.

He was almost gifted a second minutes later as Hennessey palmed a chipped cross from De Bruyne into the feet of Sterling with the goal at his mercy, but he somehow managed to put into the side-netting.

Sterling didn't let that miss hurt his confidence as he managed to round off the win with the third before the half hour mark, De Bruyne did well to find the run of Agüero who volleyed it back into the mixer where Sterling was waiting to bundle it home.

​Rounding off the romp

City took their foot off the pedal slightly as the game started to creep closer to it's end, but it didn't mean that the goals were drying up as City added another two to round off an excellent performance.

The fourth came in the 79th minute and it was all about the work of Sané as he controlled it on the left and whipped in an excellent effort, that is where Agüero was waiting as his powerful header was too much for Hennessey to notch up the Argentine's 48th goal in 53 Premier League matches.

They certainly left the best goal until last as Delph rounded off the romp in some style, the midfielder took it on his right foot from 25 yards out and he curled a beautiful effort into the top corner giving Hennessey no chance.