Feyenoord 0-4 Manchester City: Citizens kick-off Champions League campaign with demolition of dejected Dutch

Manchester City kicked-off their Champions League campaign in some style, as they steamrolled the Dutch champions Feyenoord 4-0 in their opening group stage clash.

Pep Guardiola couldn't have asked for a better start as John Stones opened the scoring two minutes in, Bernardo Silva having one cleared off the line before Sergio Agüero added a second in the 11th minute. The result was secured with Gabriel Jesus' strike in the 25th minute, Fernandinho then had the ball in the net but the offside flag denied him the fourth.

The beginning of the second period certainly lacked the intensity of the first especially from the Premier League side, but that certainly didn't stop the goals coming as Stones added his second in the 63rd minute. A further chance for Raheem Sterling followed, but the side had already done enough to head back to Manchester more than happy.

Coming straight out of the traps

City headed to the Netherlands on a high from Saturday's romp over Liverpool, and looking to better their performance last season's last-16 exit. Stones spoke pre-match of fighting for a spot in Guardiola's starting side, and he staked his claim well as he opened the scoring two minutes in.

A short corner from the left was straight into the feet of David Silva who chipped it into the six-yard area, Stones' header didn't cover Tonny Vilhena in glory as it dribbled through his legs and into the net.

It was nearly two five minutes later as Silva crossed the ball into the far post, Jesus was waiting and his looping header looked decent enough but Feyenoord did enough to get it away.

City continued to push and turn the screw on their Dutch opponents and wasn't long before they doubled their lead, Silva was involved again as the former AS Monaco man released the bombarding Kyle Walker. The full-back put a cross into the near-post where Agüero was waiting as he brilliantly scooped the ball into the opposite corner.

Three up and looking for more

It had been a storming performance by The Citizens in the opening 25 minutes with little competition from their opponents, but they certainly didn't look to be holding up as they added a third.

It was certainly gifted to them as Agüero's initial shot from the corner was blocked and made it's way to Benjamin Mendy, the Frenchman's effort was cushioned by Brad Jones straight into the path of Jesus who tapped into an empty net.

It looked to have got worse for Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side as Fernandinho was on the end of a free-kick from the left, but the flag had already been raised for offside.

Rounding it all off

Guardiola's side didn't come out for the second period with the same ferocity despite the hosts coming back into the contest, but despite that they continued to add to the scoreline with their fourth and final goal.

It was sleek from Silva and Kevin De Bruyne as the Spaniard played the corner short, the Belgian whipped in an excellent cross for Stones to fire home the first brace of his career.

​It could have been a fifth almost instantaneously as they quickly broke through De Bruyne, the Belgian fed into Sterling but the shot from the tight angle was put behind by Jones.