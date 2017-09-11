Pep Guardiola "so happy" with Kevin De Bruyne after man-of-the-match performance against Liverpool

Above: Kevin De Bruyne steaming past Jordan Henderson in the 5-0 win over Liverpool | Photo: Getty Images/Manchester City FC

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has stated that he was "so happy" with the performance of Kevin De Bruyne, as the Belgian put in a man-of-the-match performance during Saturday's 5-0 win over Liverpool.

Lucky to have him with us

After two stellar seasons at the Etihad Stadium many expected De Bruyne kick on in the new campaign backing him to be the player of the season, but the Belgian didn't have the best starts to the campaign.

That was all turned around Saturday lunchtime as they welcomed Jürgen Klopp's side to the Etihad, De Bruyne was heavily involved in the first two goals from Sergio Agüero and Gabriel Jesus sandwiched either side of Sadio Mané's dismissal.

Jesus and a brace from Leroy Sané secured the significant victory but the afternoon belonged to De Bruyne, and post-match Guardiola stated that they are a "lucky club" to have him in the side.

"He has quality and commitment," Guardiola told mancity.com. "He is intelligent and he understands things quickly."

“He makes a huge amount of passes," the Spaniard manager stated. "He is quick and he always sees spaces where others do not."

“He is good with the ball at his feet and he finds space," the 46-year-old proclaimed. "He is a complete player and we are a lucky club to have him with us."

“I am so happy with his performance," Guardiola added. "And not just for today.”

So important to us

The clash seemed to have everything and it certainly wasn't short of controversial decisions, as Liverpool were reduced to ten men in the 37th minute with Mané been given his marching orders.

The forward couldn't have many complaints as he clipped Ederson in the face which saw him stretchered off after a prolonged period on the turf, fans will be relieved to see that the Brazilian didn't receive any significant injuries but Guardiola admitted he could a be a doubt for Wednesday's clash with Feyenoord.

“He does not have a broken bone,” he confirmed about the Brazilian's injury status. ”That is important. Maybe he will be more beautiful after it!"

“He is so important for us," the coach admitted. "There was no intention from Mane because he didn’t see but Ederson is hurt."

"Hopefully," Guardiola concluded. "He can walk but maybe he won’t play in the next game."