Manchester City considering using Sterling as part of potential Alexis Sánchez deal

Above: Alexis Sánchez during Arsenal's 4-0 defeat to Liverpool | Photo: Getty Images/Stuart Macfarlane

Despite his excellent start to the Premier League campaign Raheem Sterling's Manchester City career could be nearing an end, as it is believed that the 22-year-old could be used as leverage in a deal for Arsenal's Alexis Sánchez.

Moving back to the capital?

In 2015 Sterling was the country's hottest prospect, as City broke the British transfer record paying £49million to Liverpool for his services.

Sterling did impress in Pep Guardiola's debut season in Eastlands, but with the vast amount of attacking options already present at the club and been added to in the summer it would be difficult to see the forward getting regular first-team football.

However, the youngster has proven his worth thus far as he has managed two goals in his opening three matches, which included the 97th-minute winner against Bournemouth on Saturday.

City have been constantly linked with a potential move for Sánchez throughout the window, with the Chilean looking increasing disillusioned by staying with The Gunners, where he only has one year left on his contract.

With only two days until the window slams shut it seems The Citizens are willing to have one last go of capturing the 28-year-old by using Sterling as part of the reported exchange deal, it is reported by The Guardian that Sterling is bemused by the supposed sale but open to a move back to the capital after starting his career with QPR.

Can't wait to get going again

It has been quite the summer of transition down at the Etihad with a number of the old guard being replaced with fresh faces either from inside or outside of the club, with Guardiola giving opportunities of the youngsters including the likes of Phil Foden and Patrick Roberts who impressed on the club's tour of the United States.

Roberts will be well known for his efforts in Celtic's historic unbeaten league campaign last year, managing 43 appearances with 15 goals for Brendan Rodgers side throughout his 18-month stay.

The 20-year-old will be looking to do it all over again as it was announced on Monday that he would be returning to Glasgow for another loan spell, and Roberts stated his delight to be back at The Hoops.

"All the support and love I have been getting has been brilliant," Roberts told Celtic TV. "I love it here and I'm thankful to be finally here."

"The manager has been brilliant with me," he stated in reference to Rodgers. "He obviously wanted me back and so did Celtic."

"I had a decision to make after pre-season and when that came around," the 20-year-old proclaimed. "Brendan Rodgers was obviously a huge factor in that. He is a top manager."

"I worked under him all of last year," Roberts concluded. "And I believe I can develop under him even more and become a better player."