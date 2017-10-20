Jürgen Klopp: Picking between Milner and Henderson for Liverpool's trip to Spurs not a problem

(Picture: Getty Images - MB Media)

Jürgen Klopp says that the selection headaches he faces ahead of Liverpool's clash with Tottenham Hotspur this Sunday are not a negative problem.

The manager brought in James Milner in mid-week for the Reds' Champions League trip to Maribor and the midfielder's experienced influence proved crucial in a 7-0 win.

While not on the score-sheet, the 30-year-old's movement and intelligent running from deep allowed his side to attack fluently as did his crisp passing - setting up Philippe Coutinho for the second goal.

It has been widely suggested that Milner should keep his starting spot ahead of skipper Jordan Henderson for the trip to Wembley Stadium this weekend, but despite needing to pick between the two, Klopp welcomes having difficult selection dilemmas.

"It's no problem," he told journalists at his pre-Spurs press conference. "I was never in doubt about Milly. Nothing new about this. I'm really happy that he performed that well, like all the others."

Klopp declared that it is the situation that the club "wanted to have and need to have", with "more highest-quality players than eleven" to pick from to ensure a plethora of options.

"We play now meanwhile without Nathaniel Clyne, Sadio Mané and Adam Lallana and the best thing is we still have more players than we can use with the first whistle," he declared.

Klopp also spoke of his "respect" for Milner and labelled him "a very, very important player" for the club both "on and off the pitch", insisting there are "no problems" with having to pick between him and Henderson.

Henderson in line to return to midfield

Yet the German hinted at a recall for his captain, who he said was merely rested in Slovenia in mid-week.

He insisted that it "really made sense to rest him" because the England international has "so far played pretty much all the games", Klopp acknowledging: "Maybe apart from Leicester in the Carabao Cup."

The Reds boss also stated that Henderson played both international games with England over the recent break, lasting 90 minutes in both, before playing a full game against Manchester United last weekend which Klopp felt was "a very, very intense game for a defensive midfield player."

"It was clear that we will make one change in this game against Maribor with Jordan," he said. "That's all."

Klopp also quashed suggestions that Mané could be set for an early return to training despite Senegal manager Aliou Cissé recently claiming the winger would be fully fit for the next international break.

He said: "I don't know how he can know. Sadio is still in rehab, that's how it is. He's indoor, he's not had any exercises outside. That's the situation. If he's fit earlier I would be really happy but nobody knows in this moment."

Klopp is expected to make only a few changes for the trip to the capital to take on Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs, who are buoyant after holding Champions League holders Real Madrid to a draw at the Bernabeu in mid-week.

Loris Karius will once again make way for Simon Mignolet to start in goal while Henderson is likely to replace Milner in the middle.

In the only potential change from the eleven that drew 0-0 with United last Saturday, Joe Gomez could come in for Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back as Klopp continues to rotate between the young pair.