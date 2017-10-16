NK Maribor vs Liverpool Live Stream Score Text Commentary in Champions League 2017

Maribor do have form against English teams at home, they held Chelsea to a 1-1 draw in the 2014-15 Champions League groups. However, the Blues got their revenge at Stamford Bridge, winning 6-0.

Unlike Liverpool, Maribor do come into the game off the back of a win, beating Rudar 2-1 away from home in the league.

Regarding team news, Liverpool have Joe Gomez available once more in Europe after he served a suspension, although Trent Alexander-Arnold could come back in at right-back. Loris Karius will replace Simon Mignolet in goal as he has for all group stage games this season, whilst changes may be made further forward with Daniel Sturridge and James Milner hoping to get back in the side. Klopp did state however that it wasn't a game for rotation, so anything more than a few changes from the United game would be a surprise. Sadio Mane remains out with a hamstring injury.

Maribor aren't without a point so far, as they drew their opener 1-1 at home to Spartak. However, they took a pasting last time out in Europe, losing 3-0 away to Sevilla. Despite Liverpool's form, they won't be expecting to get anything out of their next two, although a full house tonight should surely inspire the home players.

Klopp's men haven't set the world alight in Europe either, although it hasn't been all doom and gloom. Two draw's out of two isn't all that bad, with a point taken at home to Sevilla and then away to Spartak Moscow. They'll be expecting to take six points from the next two games though, with Maribor seen as the basement battlers in the group.

Liverpool could really do with a win tonight, based on their form in general and their European form. The Reds have won just one in the past 50 days, only beating Leicester City (away in the league) since the the first international break of the season. They have only lost twice in that period though, draw's at the moment being what's putting the Reds down, such as against Manchester United on Saturday. Before that, Jurgen Klopp's side were frustrated at St James' Park by Newcastle United, drawing at home to Burnley in recent weeks also.

Good evening to one and all, and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute text commentary of this evening's UEFA Champions League clash between NK Maribor and Liverpool. I'm Oliver Emmerson and I'll be taking you through the affair, held at the 'People's Garden' stadium in Slovenia, with kick-off at 19:45 GMT.