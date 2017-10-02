Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster scores brace to begin England's World Cup campaign

(Picture - Getty Images - Ronny Hartmann

While Liverpool are currently lacking a clinical goal-scoring striker the young Rhian Brewster is making a name for himself while away on international duty for England U17’s.

England registered a terrific comeback win in their recent friendly against New Zealand in Mumbai on Sunday. The practice game between the young Lion’s and the All Whites ended positively for England with the Liverpool youngster scoring twice as Cooper’s side made the perfect conclusion to their World Cup preparations.

Rhian Brewster is currently away with Steve Cooper and the rest of England U17’s as preparations for India continue with the tournament commencing throughout October.

The three lions first game takes place against Chile in Kolkata in front of an expected 50,000 crowd before facing Mexico three days later and Iraq the following Saturday.

Cooper’s Three Lion’s eyeing World Cup success

After some superb summer performances from the young England teams including a World Cup winning campaign from the Under 20’s. Hopes are high for Cooper’s men after a strong European Championships display in May after they missed out on penalties in the final against a strong Spain side, Brewster being one of the unfortunate calamities to miss from the spot.

The youngster doesn’t look overwhelmed coming into the competition after some scintillating performances for Neil Critchley’s under 23’s side including his first goal at Anfield in a 4-2 win against Spurs.

The 17-year-old striker goes into the completion in fantastic form after scoring twice in a 3-2 warm-up victory against New Zealand on Sunday as the team’s final preparations came to a conclusion in Mumbai.

England’s coach Steve Cooper spoke to the FA about the importance of his sides preparation and his side will have to adapt to the playing conditions “especially in World Cups, acclimatisation and getting used to the culture and surroundings is going to be important” the manager explained.

“I have no doubt that it will be an amazing World Cup and the support will be at the same level. There’s a real interest in the Premier League and English football, so if we’re bringing part of that to India, it’s important that we give a bit back as well.”

The nation will be watching the Young Lions as they face Hernan Caputto’s La Roja on Sunday in a 12:30 kick-off to begin a much-anticipated World Cup campaign for England.