Analysis: What issues must Liverpool boss Klopp address during the international break?

Buvac and Klopp have plenty to ponder (photo: Getty Images / Ian MacNicol)

As the final whistle peeped on Liverpool's disappointing draw with Newcastle United on Sunday, Jurgen Klopp may well have breathed a heavy sigh of relief in the knowledge that he wouldn't have to watch his Liverpool side for another couple of weeks.

The international break may well have come at the right time for Klopp, unlike a month ago.

Having made a start to the season that had seen Arsenal swotted aside like a bug, Hoffenheim easily brushed past, Liverpool were disappointed to see their players sail off around the world.

Since then, it has been anything but plain-sailing.

One win in seven, a narrow one against Leicester City, and Liverpool have slipped to seven points from the two Manchester clubs at the top.

Klopp's job security remains stable but Liverpool's season is on the verge of going off the rails, what must the German do to prevent that happening?

Get his side scoring

Much of the narrative when Liverpool go through a rough patch of form is aimed at the defensive woes the Reds constantly endure, and it's fair to a certain extent.

However, the goals have dried up at crucial times. During the last seven, Klopp's men have scored more than one just twice.

Mohamed Salah is still scoring but Sadio Mane has looked rusty in the last couple after returning from suspension, whilst Philippe Coutinho's goals from midfield are covering over a lack of creativity from those alongside him in the middle of the park.

Daniel Sturridge, brought into the team against Newcastle to add some composed finishing, snatched at the best chance for a winner, whilst Roberto Firmino hasn't scored since missing a crucial penalty against Sevilla.

The Reds look devoid of ideas, opponents numbing them by allowing Liverpool to have the ball. Breaking down two bank's of four isn't Klopp's speciality, and being unable to press when you have the ball is only handicapping the German's side further.

Whether the solution is to shift position's around, shift formation or simply pick different players remains to be seen, but when you've a defence as leaky as Liverpool's the attack must fire.

Restore Simon Mignolet to his spring form

The Simon Mignolet of March to May was a Simon Mignolet that Liverpool fans hadn't seen since he arrived from Sunderland in 2013.

A commanding presence in the box that would claim crosses like Arsene Wenger claims to have found players first, he did enough to convince Klopp not to go into the market for a 'keeper this summer.

Whilst he hasn't dropped any clangers thus far, Mignolet hasn't been the re-assuring presence that he was as Liverpool pushed themselves into the top four.

With no centre-back available to buy until January, Klopp has to find a way to improve his current crop. Having more confidence in the man between the sticks may be a method by which to do that.

Be braver with Trent Alexander-Arnold

Whilst there are merits to resting the youngster as much as possible so not to overload him with games in Nathaniel Clyne's absence, it's becoming detrimental to the team at times when Klopp picks Joe Gomez at right-back.

Aside from the problem of Gomez also being cover at centre-back, the position he's naturally meant to play, is that Gomez has nowhere near the attacking talent of Alexander-Arnold.

Playing Gomez at right-back has benefits of adding some power and height to the team, but his lack of attacking instinct was evidenced on Sunday as Newcastle simply let him have possession at right-back, as opposed to letting Alberto Moreno have time on the other side.

Clyne's return shouldn't be too far away and until then, Alexander-Arnold can perhaps play more than once a week.