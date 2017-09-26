Jürgen Klopp still confident Liverpool can progress in the Champions League despite Spartak Moscow draw

(Picture: Getty Images - John Powell)

Jürgen Klopp acknowledged the frustration of Liverpool's dominant draw at Spartak Moscow on Tuesday but remains confident in his side's chances of Champions League progression.

The Reds were held to a 1-1 draw in the Russian capital despite outclassing the home side all evening, Philippe Coutinho's cool finish cancelling out Fernando's free-kick.

Liverpool created chances throughout a second-half in which they saw almost all of the ball, but once again their lacklustre final passes and wasteful finishing let them down.

Having drawn their opening group stage game at home to Sevilla, Klopp's charges slip two points behind the Spanish outfit in the table after they beat NK Maribor at home.

Yet despite the increasing pressure on Liverpool to pick up a win in their next European game next month, the manager still believes his team are fully capable of securing qualification to the competition's knockout stages.

German boss: Draw is "disappointing" for unlucky Liverpool

Asked whether he was frustrated by the result, he told reporters post-match at the Otkrytiye Arena: "Of course. I've said it already a few times, we - in this moment - are not the luckiest team in world football. It's not that things go easy for us."

Klopp insisted that his Liverpool players "did really well in creating chances against a very defence-orientated team" and said also that they "didn't give a lot of chances away for them."

He felt that the free-kick which led to Spartak's opening goal was "not a foul" and said it is "difficult to change this" situation, adding: "In defending if you win the ball clearly and there's still a whistle, it's difficult, but it was a brilliant free-kick."

Klopp called it "the crazy thing" that Liverpool "could have created even more chances" because they already had "four or five 100 per-cent chances" and "did enough" to win the game.

"That's then disappointing but it is like it is," he accepted, insisting that Liverpool's "only target" is "to go through the group to the next round" which he reminded the media is "still possible" for the Merseyside club.

From their first two games, Klopp says Liverpool "know now more about two teams in the group" and believes that both games they "could have, or should have, won."

He continued: "In the end that's always our fault, but we will carry on and carry on like this, or even better. I saw a lot of good things tonight, it was not a perfect game, but there were a lot of good things."

Klopp confident Liverpool can reach last 16

Liverpool's next four group games see them face Maribor home and away before a testing trip to Seville, ending their group schedule by hosting Spartak at Anfield in early December.

But though Liverpool must now surely win at least two - or even three - of those four games as their margin for error continually decreases, Klopp says he has "seen enough" from his team to maintain that they can reach the tournament's last 16.

He reiterated that they were "in both games the better side" against Sevilla and Spartak, although Massimo Carrera's charges had "a lot of injury problems" for their first meeting.

Klopp noted that they will have key man and top goalscorer Quincy Promes back "for the next game" in two months' time, as well as a few more "really good players" which will "change their game also."

"But what is confidence? In football you can never be sure," the Liverpool manager said. "Yes, we are strong enough to go through this group, but we have to do it; when the door is open, you still have to walk through it and the door is not even open, we can [just] see a little bit of light in behind."

He insisted that his side "will be ready to go through" because the players "work really hard" and it is obvious in their performance that they "really want" to progress to the next round.

Despite the frustration of their failure to win games that they have controlled, Klopp implored Liverpool to "stay cool, carry on [and] work hard" in order to "succeed in the end."

"Only way Reds can improve in front of goal is to keep going"

The Reds boss started the attacking quartet of Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané together for the first time, but still Liverpool could not put away an abundance of chances.

Klopp said that it is "good" to "have all of these players around" simultaneously but insisted he did not simply start the four with the hope that "something will happen" because "they all need rhythm [and] need to be in a good shape and all that stuff."

He felt his side were involved in a "very intense game" and explained: "It's never about the names. It's about how we can perform and in some moments, we performed as good as possible, and in a lot of moments, not."

The German declared that Liverpool "have to keep on working" and "have to carry on" because they "have to create", "have to protect", "have to defend" and "then [have] to score."

Klopp stated that "obviously" they "didn't score often enough" at Spartak but, when asked why Liverpool couldn't convert their opportunities, simply said: "Because we didn't. Why you couldn't score is a really good question; it's a big question."

He suggested Liverpool were "a little bit" unfortunate in "one situation" and noted several "good goalkeeper saves" as well as "wrong decisions in the decisive moment."

"But again, how I said before, the only way you can change it is really to do it again, do it again and do it again - and that's what we will do," the 50-year-old said.