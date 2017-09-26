Spartak Moscow 1-1 Liverpool: Reds fail to press on from Coutinho leveller in Russia

Philippe Coutinho's second goal in a week was only enough for Liverpool to gain a point in their second Champions League group game, drawing 1-1 away to Spartak Moscow.

Things hadn't started ideally in the Russian capital with Fernando's free-kick sending the home fans jubilant as their side went into the lead.

Coutinho combined well with Sadio Mane to square the clash, but he and his teammates were left frustrated as a number of opportunities to take all three points went begging.

Klopp had been coy about whether he'd use all his star attackers as they became available together for the first time this season, but couldn't resist the opportunity as he lined Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah alongside Coutinho and Mane.

The Reds did start on the front-foot despite a hostile atmosphere, young Trent Alexander-Arnold slicing an early volley wide after linking up with Salah.

A goal apiece

However, one man who looked a little shaky after his early booking was Emre Can. The German contributed to Liverpool's early downfall as he lost the ball in midfield seconds before Coutinho conceded a free-kick on the edge of the area.

It was Loris Karis though, restored to tending goal for another Champions League game, that was left with his head between his hands as Fernando's free-kick found it's way into the net at a position that shouldn't really have troubled the German goalkeeper.

Seven minutes later, Liverpool were level. Scoring his second in as many games, Coutinho exchanges passes smartly with Mane, moving into the area before converting from close range.

Liverpool fail to kick on

The Reds kicked on afterwards and should have won the game, with a number of chances going begging.

Salah missed a good chance just before the interval as he latched onto Jordan Henderson's pass come the end of a quick counter, striking wide only for the flag to go up as a result of Mane's intervention in play.

Coutinho nearly had a second, in the second-half, as a curling free-kick was pushed wide by Serhiy Rebrov.

Rebrov had made quite the impression up to that point but his 90 was curtailed as an accidental collision with Salah left the goalkeeper limping.

However, his replacement - Alexander Selikhov - made a superb cameo, diverting a Salah header wide as Liverpool's final good chance of the game went astray.