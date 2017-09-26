Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius: I want to show I can make "the next step" in the Champions League

(Picture: Getty Images - Anadolu Agency)

Loris Karius hopes to use his Champions League performances to stake his claim for Liverpool's No.1 spot.

The German goalkeeper will return to Jürgen Klopp's starting eleven on Tuesday night at Spartak Moscow, having played in the Reds' only other Group E clash against Sevilla at Anfield two weeks ago.

Having not made a Premier League appearance for the Merseyside club since December 11, falling second to Simon Mignolet in the pecking order, Karius is keen to make the most of his opportunities.

Speaking to Russian media at Liverpool's pre-match press conference in Moscow, Karius said: "Of course I’m very excited to play in this competition. It's my first season in the Champions League, so on top of that I see it as a big chance to perform well and show myself to the manager."

Karius explained that he is "happy" simply to get games and to "show myself to the manager and to everyone else", adding that playing in this competition is "something you dream of" and is "really exciting for every player."

He added: "I'm looking forward to it. I want to put in good performances to make the next step. Of course, I want to play in the Premier League - that's my goal. I need to use this game to perform well. I want to use the Champions League to show him I'm ready for whatever competition."

Karius keen to prove himself

The 24-year-old's only game time this season has come in European competition, and while Karius is keen to become the club's undisputed first-choice - he accepts that Mignolet and Danny Ward, who started in a Carabao Cup defeat to Leicester City a week ago, represent strong rivals for the gloves.

He insisted that it is up to himself if he wants to "play every single game" but acknowledged the "strong competition" of Mignolet and Ward, insisting that a "big club" like Liverpool means "you have to fight for your place."

On how the trio work together, he revealed: "It's good, we respect each other [and] push each other on in training and that's all we can do. Then the decision - whatever it is - is always up to the manager, so that’s not for us to worry about, we just have to focus on our work."

Just as Liverpool manager Klopp warned his side will face a "difficult" challenge against Spartak, Karius too expects the reigning Russian champions to pose a stiff test.

He said: "I'm not sure if any of us have ever played here before - I’ve personally not been to Russia before so it’s new. They have a strong team. They finished top last season then had a few injuries htis season."

The 'keeper said that he is not sure "who will be fit" for Spartak to face Liverpool but feels, whoever players, they "will be a strong opponent" who he and his team-mates must use "all the quality" they have to "get the points."

Karius is hopeful that the weekend's win over Leicester in the league, revenge for their mid-week cup exit days earlier, can provide the boost of confidence Liverpool need after ending a four-game winless streak.

He explained that results "always help for the confidence" but insisted that the squad knew "in the last couple of games" that they still "did a lot of good stuff" despite not getting the results.

"We worked on the things we could've done better so we were going to be confident [for Spartak] anyway," the German said. "We know we have quality but a result before the next game always gives you a good feeling."