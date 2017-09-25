Liverpool name 21-man squad for Champions League clash with Spartak Moscow

(Picture: Getty Images - John Powell)

Liverpool have named their 21-man travelling squad for their trip to Russia to take on Spartak Moscow on Tuesday night.

The Reds return to Champions League action for their second group stage game with a lengthy trip to Russia, having drawn against Sevilla at Anfield in their opening game a fortnight ago.

Liverpool are boosted by the return of Sadio Mané, who has missed their last three games due to suspension for a red card but will be available to face the reigning Russian Premier League champions.

The Merseyside outfit will however be without defender Joe Gomez, who serves a one-match ban for picking up two yellow cards against Sevilla.

The only notable omissions are midfielder Marko Grujić and youngster Ben Woodburn, the latter to once again feature for Steven Gerrard's Under-19s in the UEFA Youth League.

In the absence of Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to start at right-back with first-choice Nathaniel Clyne out injured and left out of the club's 25-man group stage selection last month, meaning he will not make any appearance in this competition until next year - if Liverpool reach the knockout stages.

Midfielder Adam Lallana is also out due to injury, having only recently returned to outdoor running.

Elsewhere, Loris Karius will keep his place between the sticks as Jürgen Klopp's preferred No.1 for European football and Philippe Coutinho is likely to start after his starring role in the 3-2 Premier League win at Leicester City.

The Brazilian could drop back into the midfield three, where he played the final few games of last season, allowing Mané to come back in on the left of a front-three alongside Roberto Firmino and top-scorer Mohamed Salah.

Daniel Sturridge will hope to make just his second Champions League appearance for Liverpool, despite having joined the club in January 2013, after an effective cameo at Leicester at the weekend.

Full 21-man Liverpool squad to face Spartak

Goalkeepers: Loris Karius, Simon Mignolet, Danny Ward.

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jon Flanagan, Joël Matip, Dejan Lovren, Ragnar Klavan, Alberto Moreno, Andrew Robertson.

Midfielders: Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Emre Can, Philippe Coutinho.

Forwards: Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Daniel Sturridge, Sadio Mané, Dominic Solanke.