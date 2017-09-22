Leicester City vs Liverpool Live Stream Score Commentary of Premier League 2017

An insight into how today's game will play out? Leicester have averaged just 36% possession so far this season, the lowest figure in the division. They'll likely look to sit deep and allow Liverpool possession, restricting their attack to little time and space in their half and looking to launch quick counter-attacks to trouble the questionable visiting defence. That still seems the ideal way to beat this Liverpool side. They struggled against deep-defending teams last season as they consistently failed to find a way through organised opposition defences, succumbing to counter-attacks due to their frailties at the back. Even worse, Liverpool have lost their ruthlessness of late, taking 87 shots in their last four games and scoring just three goals. Surely their spell of being so bad in both boxes has to end soon? We'll soon find out whether today's that day...

Today is a meeting of two of the Premier League's leakiest back-lines, Liverpool having conceded nine goals in five games and Leicester 10. The Reds could set an unwanted record of conceding nine goals or more in their first three away games of the season for the first time since 1965, with eight of their nine goals let in this season coming on the road. Leicester, meanwhile, have kept only one clean sheet and conceded 18 goals in their last eight top-flight outings.

Shakespeare's side have won just one of their last eight Premier League games at the moment and are looking to use a clash against Liverpool as another much-needed kick-start. Although still early into the season, their indifferent performances have been shorn of the typical spirit and belief typically associated with Leicester in recent years so far with concerns that they could be in for another difficult campaign. Yet the Foxes have a strong recent home record against Liverpool and another win over their Merseyside opponents this afternoon would undoubtedly provide both a timely injection of confidence and some temporary relief for Shakespeare.

Liverpool's visit to Leicester in the league was Shakespeare's first game as Foxes boss last February. Following the controversial sacking of Claudio Ranieri, who quite spectacularly brought the Premier League title to the East Midlands the previous season, the Foxes were much more alike their usual vibrant selves and ran out 3-1 winners. Vardy's brace, and a stunning Danny Drinkwater goal, were enough with Philippe Coutinho's second-half effort proving merely a consolation. That ended a run of five straight defeats and Leicester, who were in the relegation zone before beating Liverpool, went on to finish 12th - 10 points clear of the drop. Liverpool bounced back to claim a fourth-placed finish and a Champions League return, losing only one more of their final 12 matches of the season.

Liverpool's biggest absentee is not out through injury but suspension, with winger Sadio Mané - the Premier League's Player of the Month for August after scoring three goals in three games - serving the final game of his three-match ban today. Liverpool have earned 2.13 points per game in the Premier League when the Senegalese attacker starts, compared to just 1.54 points without him. Despite Mohamed Salah's summer arrival adding extra pace and width to Liverpool's forward line, Mané is unquestionably their chief attacking threat and will be a big loss again.

Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool are facing a potential defensive headache with first-choice centre-backs Dejan Lovren and Joël Matip both suffering from knocks. That could mean the German has to rely upon the same back-up partnership that played Leicester on Tuesday in Ragnar Klavan and Joe Gomez. Midfielder Emre Can should be involved after returning to training from an unspecified problem on Thursday while Adam Lallana (thigh) and Nathaniel Clyne (back) remain long-term absentees.

Elsewhere, Leicester will once again be able to call upon left-back Christian Fuchs and striker Leonardo Ulloa is fit despite going off through injury in the League Cup a few days ago. Midfielder Matty James is out for up to six weeks due to an Achilles strain while centre-back Robert Huth's ankle injury keeps him sidelined.

Embed from Getty Images Leicester will have striker and talisman Jamie Vardy back for today's clash. The England international was absent on Tuesday due to a groin strain but, having scored 15 goals in his last 18 games in all competitions, has been passed fit for involvement here. Vardy has also been involved in 15 goals in just 18 Premier League games under Shakespeare with 12 goals and three assists. He has netted as many goals against Liverpool (five) as any other top-flight opponent, with all of those coming inside the last three encounters - four on home turf at the King Power.

Despite beating Liverpool in the cup, Leicester have endured a tricky start to the season, losing out to Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea all inside the first five league games. They drew away at Huddersfield Town in their last outing, a result that masked a relatively poor performance from Craig Shakespeare's side. But the fight that a second-string team showed against Jürgen Klopp's charges will provide Shakespeare with the belief that his side can pick up their Premier League form.

The Reds will therefore be hoping to avenge that defeat of sorts, but more importantly end a four-game run in all competitions without victory. In addition to their mid-week defeat, they have drawn at home to Sevilla and Burnley after a heavy loss to Manchester City earlier this month. That has left Liverpool five points off their two Manchester rivals, City and United, already in the title hunt - with their recent form suggesting a recalibration of the sights and a shift of focus from challenging for the title to simply consolidating last season's top-four finish, may be necessary.

These two teams only last met on Tuesday night in the third round of the Carabao Cup. Visitors Liverpool were made to regret failing to cash in on their first-half dominance with substitutions, Philippe Coutinho off for Liverpool and Shinji Okazaki on for Leicester, changing the game. Okazaki scored the first before Islam Slimani fired in a fine second as the Foxes booked their place in the competition's next round at the expense of the eight-time winners.

Good evening! We're hurtling through the Premier League season already and tonight, in the sixth round of matches, Leicester City host Liverpool for the second time this week at the King Power Stadium. We've minute-by-minute updates of this evening's game so stay right here to stay up-to-date. Kick-off is at 17:30pm BST but until then we'll have all of the key build-up to keep you entertained.