Joe Gomez and Dominic Solanke nominated for prestigious Golden Boy award

Dominic Solanke (far left) and Joe Gomez (centre) warm up during Liverpool's pre-season preparations

Young Liverpool duo Joe Gomez and Dominic Solanke have been named among the 25-man list of nominations for the esteemed Golden Boy award, run by Italian news publication Tuttosport.

The award has been given out since 2003, and previous winners include Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero and Paul Pogba​.

Raheem Sterling also won the award in 2014 when he still played for Liverpool.

Gomez, who has had a steady start to the season and captained the England under-21s during the last international break, and Solanke, who won the under-20 World Cup with the Three Lions and was the player of the tournament in the process, will have to beat several well-known players if they are to claim the prize.

Mbappe and Dembele front-runners

Paris-Saint Germain’s Kylian Mbappé, who will eventually cost around £160 million, Ousmane Dembele, who recently joined Barcelona, and former Liverpool target Christian Pulisic, of Borussia Dortmund, have also been nominated.

Stars closer to home who have also feature on the list include Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus, who scored twice against the Reds just over a week ago, and Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford.

Renato Sanches, who is currently on loan at Swansea City, was last year’s winner, as he was part of the Portugal side that claimed Euro 2016 glory and made a big-money move to Bayern Munich.

Liverpool and Real Madrid are the only teams to have two players nominated for the 2017 edition.

The award’s winner is decided by sports journalists, who determine which player under the age of 21 from Europe’s top leagues has had the best twelve months.

The winner is often announced in October, but has been as late as December in previous years.

The other nominees that make up the rest of the 25-man list are: