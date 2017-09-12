Sadio Mané to serve full three game ban after Liverpool lose appeal for winger's red card

(Picture: Getty Images - Jay Barratt)

The Premier League have rejected Liverpool's appeal against the length of Sadio Mané's suspension after he was sent off in their heavy defeat at Manchester City on Saturday.

The Senegal international was dismissed in the 37th minute for catching City goalkeeper Ederson in the face with a high foot.

Liverpool did not challenge the decision to send Mané off but argued that the contact and foul was unintentional and therefore not worthy of a three-game ban.

The day before the sending off saw Mané receive the Premier League's Player of the Month award for August and now the winger will be forced to miss the Reds' next three games which include this weekend's clash at home to Burnley and back-to-back away trips to Leicester City in the Carabao Cup and the league.

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp said on Saturday that neither he or City manager Pep Guardiola thought the clash was worthy of a sending off. The club also argued that the ban was "clearly excessive", but this was rejected today by an independent regulatory commission.

Since the incident, Mané has apologised to the Brazilian via Instagram and the goalkeeper returned to first-team training with the Citizens on Tuesday.

However, despite the ban, Mané will still be available for Liverpool’s opening Champions League group stage fixture against Sevilla at Anfield on Wednesday evening.

In-form winger will be huge loss to the Reds

After scoring in all three of Liverpool’s opening Premier League fixtures the former Southampton player was rewarded with the Player of the Month in England’s top-flight.

The 24-year-old winger's influence was also clearly noticeable after Liverpool’s collapse in their 5-0 defeat to City following Mane’s sending off in the first-half.

A fairly even game upon the sending off, Mané’s absence saw a complete capitulation from the Reds and they failed to muster even one shot on goal - which shows how important to the side Mané has become.

The Reds' Player of the Season last term will at least be available for the club's first Champions League fixture since December 2014, but Klopp must come up with a plan to break down defences in his absence against Burnley and Leicester.