Luis Garcia: Jürgen Klopp must win trophies this season

Luis Garcia with the Liverpool fans. (Photo: LFC Foundation/Getty)

Former Liverpool man Luis Garcia, who was part of the Reds team that won the Champions League in Istanbul in 2005, believes Jurgen Klopp must end the club’s trophyless run this term.

Liverpool's last trophy win came in 2012 when they beat Cardiff City in the League Cup. They have endured a run of only two trophy wins in eleven years.

What did Garcia say?

Garcia said, “I think for Jurgen this has to be the season.

“He has been at the club nearly two years and has been trying to build a team similar to the one he had back in Germany”.

Klopp has been at Liverpool for almost two years, and reached the Capital One Cup final in 2016, but lost on penalties to Manchester City.

Liverpool also reached the EFL Cup semi-final last season, but were beaten over two legs by Southampton, who went on to lose the final to Manchester United.

“This has to be the season where the trophies are coming back to the club." The former Liverpool forward said. "I think he is doing a good job and has brought in some of the players he wanted.

“Now it is time for him to show that the team is ready to face everything”.

Embed from Getty Images

When can Klopp win trophies this year?

Liverpool begin their first Champions League campaign since 2014 with a home game against Sevilla on Wednesday, and Garcia believes there is no reason Liverpool can’t have a good run in the competition.

“If you look at the players and some of their performances, you can say why not have a go at the Champions League.

“When I was at Liverpool, nobody really knew too much about us until we reached the 2005 final." The Spaniard claimed. "Everyone was surprised but I think the team now is a lot better than back then. You know that this team on their day can surprise you”.

Liverpool's earliest chance of a trophy is the newly-named Carabao Cup, with the final early in the New Year.

They begin with an away tie at Leicester City a week on Tuesday.