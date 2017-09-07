Philippe Coutinho returns to Liverpool training but won't play against City

Philippe Coutinho in pre-season training with Liverpool before Barcelona's interest turned his head (Photo credit: John Powell, Getty Images)

Liverpool number 10 Philippe Coutinho has returned to training for the first time since he demanded to leave during the summer.

He left for international duty for Brazil still claiming to have a back injury, but made two substitute appearances for his country as they beat Ecuador 2-0 and drew 1-1 with Colombia.

He is now fully fit, although will need to regain match fitness having not played a single minute for Liverpool this season a month in to the new campaign.

Today he was all smiles as he came back to Melwood, with no sign of discontent as he participated fully in the session building up to the weekend’s match with Manchester City.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said, "We always have the same decision to make: 'does he need training, or can he play?' and all that stuff.

"Yes, he will now do a little bit more than the other boys but he showed up in a very, very good mood and looks really promising".

Klopp also described talks with Coutinho as "good".

Coutinho won't feature against City

Liverpool rejected three bids for the midfielder from Barcelona and will expect him to knuckle down and get on with the task in hand as Jurgen Klopp's men aim for trophies this season.

Coutinho was one of ten players to return to Liverpool's training ground after playing for their countries, with Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah among the rest.

Jordan Henderson and new signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain returned on Wednesday, as did Sadio Mane.

Coutinho won't play against City on Saturday, confirmed manager Klopp, but could then make the squad against Sevilla in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Liverpool are looking to remain unbeaten this season, and will go top of the Premier League at this early stage, at least for a few hours, should they take all three points.